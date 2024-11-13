Varanasi No-Fly Zone Announced For Dev Deepawali Festival

The no-fly restrictions are part of a broader security plan to ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth execution of festival events. Alongside police patrols and crowd control measures, the no-fly order is aimed at preventing any interference or risk posed by unregulated aerial activities, especially during high-traffic periods when processions and rituals take place at the river ghats. This year’s enhanced security measures reflect the authorities' efforts to protect both the spiritual sanctity and safety of the festivities, allowing the lakhs of devotees expected to gather to fully immerse in the traditional rituals and the visually striking celebration of Dev Deepawali.