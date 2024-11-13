Varanasi No-Fly Zone Announced For Dev Deepawali Festival

Varanasi has been declared a no-fly zone in anticipation of the Dev Deepawali festival on November 15, as per a directive issued by the Additional Police Commissioner of Law and Order, Shivasimpi Channappa. The restriction, effective from midnight on November 12 until midnight on November 16, aims to ensure public safety and smooth crowd management during one of Varanasi’s most celebrated festivals.
The no-fly order, implemented under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)—which replaced Section 144 of the former Criminal Procedure Code—prohibits the use of drones, kites, balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders without prior authorization. With an expected influx of lakhs of devotees, residents, and VIPs, these precautions have been introduced to mitigate potential security risks from unauthorized aerial objects that could compromise safety and law and order.
Dev Deepawali, celebrated 15 days after Diwali on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik, holds special spiritual and cultural significance in Varanasi. The festival commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. According to Hindu mythology, the gods themselves are believed to descend to Varanasi on this night to bathe in the Ganges and offer prayers, which makes it a particularly sacred time for devotees.
The celebration transforms the ancient city of Varanasi into a spectacular display of lights. Thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) are lit along the ghats of the Ganges, creating an enchanting scene that reflects in the waters and illuminates the riverbanks. The ghats become a glowing corridor of light, attracting countless people who gather to witness the divine spectacle. People also light lamps in their homes and participate in rituals to honor the gods and ancestors, reinforcing the spirit of reverence and gratitude that marks the festival.
The no-fly restrictions are part of a broader security plan to ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth execution of festival events. Alongside police patrols and crowd control measures, the no-fly order is aimed at preventing any interference or risk posed by unregulated aerial activities, especially during high-traffic periods when processions and rituals take place at the river ghats. This year’s enhanced security measures reflect the authorities' efforts to protect both the spiritual sanctity and safety of the festivities, allowing the lakhs of devotees expected to gather to fully immerse in the traditional rituals and the visually striking celebration of Dev Deepawali.
