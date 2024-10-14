UNIFIL In Crossfire: Rising Tensions In Southern Lebanon Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Tensions have escalated further with Israel's call for UNIFIL to evacuate the border area and move further north, a demand that would severely hamper the peacekeepers' ability to carry out their mission. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's peacekeeping chief, rejected these demands, stating that UNIFIL would not evacuate its personnel despite the growing danger. However, Lacroix acknowledged that the peacekeepers’ operations have "virtually come to a halt" since Israel expanded its military campaign against Hezbollah in late September.