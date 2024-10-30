Unexpected Landslides Devastate Talisay, A Town Near Philippine Volcano

The picturesque resort town of Talisay lies just north of Taal Volcano, one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes. The fertile lands surrounding Taal are both a tourist attraction and a source of livelihood for poor settlers like Dejucos, who have flocked to the area over the decades. Its villages have grown up along a ridge with an average height of 600 meters. Fernan Cosme, a 59-year-old village councilor, mentioned that the ridge had never caused major concerns, with most residents focusing on Taal Volcano’s unpredictability. Taal's last eruption in 2020 forced the evacuation of thousands and even shut down Manila’s main international airport due to ashfall. But this time, it was the landslide that claimed lives unexpectedly.