UN Report: 140 Women Killed Daily By Partners Or Relatives In 2023

A recent report by UN Women and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime highlights that in 2023, an average of 140 women and girls were killed every day by intimate partners or family members, making homes the most unsafe place for them. Globally, about 51,100 women and girls were victims of such violence, a rise from 48,800 recorded in 2022. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need to address domestic violence and its deadly consequences.