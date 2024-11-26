UN Report: 140 Women Killed Daily By Partners Or Relatives In 2023

A recent report by UN Women and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime highlights that in 2023, an average of 140 women and girls were killed every day by intimate partners or family members, making homes the most unsafe place for them. Globally, about 51,100 women and girls were victims of such violence, a rise from 48,800 recorded in 2022. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need to address domestic violence and its deadly consequences.
Released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the report attributes this rise not to an actual increase in killings but to improved data collection from countries. However, the stark reality remains: gender-based violence remains pervasive, affecting women and girls in every region.
Africa recorded the highest number of such killings in 2023, with an estimated 21,700 victims, or 2.9 victims per 100,000 people, reflecting the highest rate relative to population size. The Americas followed with a rate of 1.6 victims per 100,000, and Oceania reported 1.5 per 100,000. Comparatively, Asia and Europe had lower rates at 0.8 and 0.6 per 100,000, respectively.
The report highlights that in Europe and the Americas, most female homicides in private settings are committed by intimate partners. In contrast, male homicides predominantly occur outside homes and family environments. While men and boys accounted for 80% of all homicide victims globally in 2023, women and girls were disproportionately affected by lethal violence in domestic settings. Intimate partner or family-related homicides claimed the lives of nearly 60% of all women intentionally killed last year.
Efforts to curb these killings have made little headway, with the numbers remaining "alarmingly high." The report emphasizes that many of these deaths are preventable, as they often result from repeated gender-based violence. Timely and effective interventions could interrupt these patterns, saving countless lives.
This data underscores the urgent need for a global focus on combating gender-based violence. Despite some progress, women and girls continue to bear the brunt of domestic violence, with devastating consequences.
The findings are a sobering reminder of the ongoing struggle to create safe environments for women and girls. They highlight the need for robust, actionable policies and interventions to address the root causes of gender-based violence and prioritize the safety and well-being of women in domestic settings.
The report serves as a call to action for governments, organizations, and communities worldwide to intensify efforts to protect women and girls, ensuring that no one is unsafe in their own homes.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)