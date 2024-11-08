The Growing Climate Threat Of Private Jet Carbon Emissions

Only 1.8% of the aviation sector’s carbon pollution comes from private jets. While this percentage may seem negligible, it cannot be overlooked, especially when the broader aviation industry is responsible for about 4% of human-generated greenhouse gases, according to the study. Stefan Gossling, the study’s lead author and a transportation researcher at Linnaeus University, emphasized that the issue isn’t merely about emissions volume. As quoted by PTI, Gossling said, “The damage is done by those with a lot of money, and the cost is borne by those with very little money.” This moral imbalance raises important questions about the ethics of private jet usage amid the climate crisis.