The Comeback Of Medicinal Leeches: Their Role In Modern Medicine

A Long History with Humans

The use of leeches in medicine isn't new. In fact, it dates back at least to 1500 BC, where Egyptian tomb art depicts leeches used in healing rituals. In Britain and Ireland, medicinal leeches became highly popular by the 18th and 19th centuries, when bloodletting was seen as a remedy for a wide variety of ailments, from fever to mental illness. Leeches were in high demand, and an international market for them emerged, with some leeches even being imported from other regions like Europe, Russia, and Africa. However, leech numbers started to decline because of extensive harvesting and habitat loss, especially in places like Ireland where they became extinct by the 19th century.