"The Bear" Roars At The Emmys: Comedy Series Takes Early Lead

One of the most happy and heartwarming moments of the night was Liza Colón-Zayas clinching the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Overwhelmed with emotions, Colón-Zayas paused and stated she could not believe that she was in the same room as Meryl Streep or Carol Burnett. This is a special victory for her for she is the first Latina that has received this particular honor. In her emotional acceptance speech, she encouraged fellow Latinas to "keep believing and vote."