Study Links Extra Y Chromosome To Double The Risk Of Autism

A team of researchers from the Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute in the US examined autism diagnoses among individuals with abnormal sex chromosomes. They discovered that those with an extra Y chromosome (XYY or XXY) had twice the likelihood of being diagnosed with autism compared to those with a typical chromosome structure. In contrast, an extra X chromosome did not correlate with increased autism risk. The analysis included genetic and autism diagnosis data from 177,416 patients, with 350 exhibiting abnormal sex chromosomes. Notably, the presence of XYY chromosomes was linked to a higher autism risk than that of XXY chromosomes.