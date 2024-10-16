Blogs

Study Links Damaged Sperm DNA In IVF To Increased Risk Of Pre-Eclampsia

Research reveals that sperm with fragmented DNA in IVF pregnancies doubles the risk of pre-eclampsia, impacting pregnancy outcomes.

Representational Image
Study Links Damaged Sperm DNA In IVF To Increased Risk Of Pre-Eclampsia
info_icon

A recent study found that sperm with fragmented DNA is linked to a higher risk of pre-eclampsia in women who become pregnant through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). As infertility rates rise worldwide, more couples are choosing IVF to have children. However, research indicates that these women face a greater risk of pregnancy complications, including pre-eclampsia, miscarriages, premature births, and low birth weights.

According to the study conducted by researchers from Lund University in Sweden around 20-30% of babies born through IVF have fathers with damaged DNA in their sperm, shown by an increased level of DNA fragmentation. DNA fragmentation refers to the breaking of the DNA strands in sperm cells. Although sperm with fragmented DNA can still fertilise an egg, the likelihood of success is much lower. If a man's DNA fragmentation index (DFI) score goes above 30%, the chances of successful fertilisation drop to nearly zero.

Amelie Stenqvist, a lecturer at Lund University and one of the study's corresponding authors, pointed out that although sperm samples are usually tested for concentration, motility, and morphology before IVF, some men with seemingly normal sperm may still have reduced fertility. This is due to the presence of fragmented DNA, which is not detected through standard sperm analysis.

The researchers aimed to investigate whether a high percentage of DNA damage in sperm could influence the risk of pre-eclampsia. Pre-eclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure during pregnancy, is influenced by placental development, and half of the placenta’s DNA is inherited from the father. Aleksander Giwercman, a professor of reproductive medicine at Lund University and one of the authors of the study, noted that placental health plays a vital role in the prevention of pre-eclampsia.

The study analyzed data from nearly 1,600 couples who conceived through assisted reproduction techniques, focusing on 841 couples who underwent IVF. The findings revealed that a DFI score above 20% doubled the risk of pre-eclampsia and increased the likelihood of premature birth. However, when the DFI score was below 20%, the risk of pre-eclampsia in IVF pregnancies was similar to that of natural pregnancies.

The researchers concluded that a DFI test could be a valuable tool in identifying high-risk pregnancies, enabling better monitoring and care for couples undergoing IVF. This finding highlights the need to consider sperm DNA quality, in addition to traditional parameters, during fertility treatments.

(This story is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 96/3 In 14.3 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Roshan's Sweet Strike Puts BFC 1-0 Ahead At Half-Time
  2. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  5. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3