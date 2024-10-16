Study Links Damaged Sperm DNA In IVF To Increased Risk Of Pre-Eclampsia

According to the study conducted by researchers from Lund University in Sweden around 20-30% of babies born through IVF have fathers with damaged DNA in their sperm, shown by an increased level of DNA fragmentation. DNA fragmentation refers to the breaking of the DNA strands in sperm cells. Although sperm with fragmented DNA can still fertilise an egg, the likelihood of success is much lower. If a man's DNA fragmentation index (DFI) score goes above 30%, the chances of successful fertilisation drop to nearly zero.