Shams Aalam Becomes First Paraplegic Swimmer At 14th National Takshila Open

Shams' journey in sports began with martial arts, where he earned a black belt. However, at 24, a serious medical condition and a failed surgery left him paralyzed from the waist down. Encouraged by his doctor and supporters, Shams turned to swimming and, by 2012, was already winning medals at the state level. Over the years, he has gone on to win numerous state, national, and international medals, recently adding gold, silver, and bronze to his collection at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championship in Goa. Recognized as a TEDx speaker and advocate for Para sports and accessibility, Shams has received honors from the U.S. Department of State, the President of India, and the Government of Bihar for his work in promoting disability inclusion.