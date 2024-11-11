Blogs

Shams Aalam Becomes First Paraplegic Swimmer At 14th National Takshila Open

Shams Aalam, Bihar’s record-breaking para swimmer, makes history as the first paraplegic to compete in the 14th National Takshila Open along the Ganga.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Shams Aalam
Shams Aalam
info_icon

Shams Aalam, a record-breaking Para swimmer from Rathaus village in Bihar’s Madhubani district, is about to make history by becoming the first paraplegic swimmer to compete in the National Takshila Open Water Swimming Competition. This year, the 14th edition of the event features a challenging 12-kilometer course along the Ganga River in Patna, stretching from Shiva Ghat Digha to Law College Ghat. The Bihar Swimming Association, in partnership with the Swimming Federation of India, is organizing the event with around 50 swimmers from across India, highlighting the spirit of inclusion with male and female athletes, including three Para swimmers.

Shams' journey in sports began with martial arts, where he earned a black belt. However, at 24, a serious medical condition and a failed surgery left him paralyzed from the waist down. Encouraged by his doctor and supporters, Shams turned to swimming and, by 2012, was already winning medals at the state level. Over the years, he has gone on to win numerous state, national, and international medals, recently adding gold, silver, and bronze to his collection at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championship in Goa. Recognized as a TEDx speaker and advocate for Para sports and accessibility, Shams has received honors from the U.S. Department of State, the President of India, and the Government of Bihar for his work in promoting disability inclusion.

Shams is one of 17 Para athletes supported by CBM India, a non-profit organization that aims to build a more inclusive society. CBM’s Inclusive Sports program, supported by a corporate CSR initiative, offers personalized assistance to athletes like Shams, helping them pursue their goals. Since starting with eight athletes, the program has grown to support many more, providing steady financial support to help athletes reach their full potential.

Reflecting on the support he's received, Shams said, “The sponsorship from CBM India has been life-changing. It has given me not only financial help but also the confidence to focus fully on my training and performance. This backing has been a turning point in my career."

CBM India’s Executive Director, Sony Thomas, expressed pride in Shams' accomplishments, saying, “We are thrilled to support Shams in his incredible journey. His determination shows what’s possible when people are given equal opportunities. Our sponsorship is part of our mission to empower persons with disabilities."

As Shams prepares for the National Takshila Open Water Competition, he hopes to make an impact on both national and international stages, even setting his sights on recognition from the World Records Union. This year’s event is set to be a powerful display of athleticism, inclusion, and resilience, all of which Shams personifies.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC After India's Refusal To Visit Pakistan
  3. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  4. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  5. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Turkish Super Lig: Court Sentences Ex-Club President Faruk Koca To Jail For Attacking Referee
  2. Injured Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad
  3. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Saka, Rice Injuries Do Not Look Good
  4. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  5. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
  2. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
  3. Day In Pics: November 11, 2024
  4. Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar
  5. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign