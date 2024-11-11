Shams Aalam Becomes First Paraplegic Swimmer At 14th National Takshila Open

Shams Aalam, a record-breaking Para swimmer from Rathaus village in Bihar’s Madhubani district, is about to make history by becoming the first paraplegic swimmer to compete in the National Takshila Open Water Swimming Competition. This year, the 14th edition of the event features a challenging 12-kilometer course along the Ganga River in Patna, stretching from Shiva Ghat Digha to Law College Ghat. The Bihar Swimming Association, in partnership with the Swimming Federation of India, is organizing the event with around 50 swimmers from across India, highlighting the spirit of inclusion with male and female athletes, including three Para swimmers.
Shams' journey in sports began with martial arts, where he earned a black belt. However, at 24, a serious medical condition and a failed surgery left him paralyzed from the waist down. Encouraged by his doctor and supporters, Shams turned to swimming and, by 2012, was already winning medals at the state level. Over the years, he has gone on to win numerous state, national, and international medals, recently adding gold, silver, and bronze to his collection at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championship in Goa. Recognized as a TEDx speaker and advocate for Para sports and accessibility, Shams has received honors from the U.S. Department of State, the President of India, and the Government of Bihar for his work in promoting disability inclusion.
Shams is one of 17 Para athletes supported by CBM India, a non-profit organization that aims to build a more inclusive society. CBM’s Inclusive Sports program, supported by a corporate CSR initiative, offers personalized assistance to athletes like Shams, helping them pursue their goals. Since starting with eight athletes, the program has grown to support many more, providing steady financial support to help athletes reach their full potential.
Reflecting on the support he's received, Shams said, “The sponsorship from CBM India has been life-changing. It has given me not only financial help but also the confidence to focus fully on my training and performance. This backing has been a turning point in my career."
CBM India’s Executive Director, Sony Thomas, expressed pride in Shams' accomplishments, saying, “We are thrilled to support Shams in his incredible journey. His determination shows what’s possible when people are given equal opportunities. Our sponsorship is part of our mission to empower persons with disabilities."
As Shams prepares for the National Takshila Open Water Competition, he hopes to make an impact on both national and international stages, even setting his sights on recognition from the World Records Union. This year’s event is set to be a powerful display of athleticism, inclusion, and resilience, all of which Shams personifies.
