PM Modi To Inaugurate ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024

The event, scheduled to take place from November 25 to November 30, is being organized by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in collaboration with the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the Government of India, and prominent Indian cooperatives such as AMUL and KRIBHCO. The theme, "Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All," aligns with the Indian government’s vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (prosperity through cooperation), highlighting the transformative potential of cooperative enterprises in driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth while fostering community development.