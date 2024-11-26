Blogs

PM Modi To Inaugurate ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024

PM Modi to launch UN Year of Cooperatives 2025 at ICA Global Cooperative Conference, a historic first for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and officially launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 25. This marks a historic milestone as India hosts the ICA Global Cooperative Conference and General Assembly for the first time in the 130-year history of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), a leading global organization for cooperative initiatives.

The event, scheduled to take place from November 25 to November 30, is being organized by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in collaboration with the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the Government of India, and prominent Indian cooperatives such as AMUL and KRIBHCO. The theme, "Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All," aligns with the Indian government’s vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (prosperity through cooperation), highlighting the transformative potential of cooperative enterprises in driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth while fostering community development.

The conference will feature a series of panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives globally. Topics will include poverty reduction, gender equality, and sustainable economic development, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition to inaugurating the event, Prime Minister Modi will launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which carries the theme "Cooperatives Build a Better World." This global initiative will highlight the role of cooperatives in driving social inclusion, empowering communities economically, and fostering sustainable development practices. The UN recognizes cooperatives as key contributors to achieving SDGs, particularly in areas such as reducing inequality, promoting decent work, and alleviating poverty.

Another highlight of the inauguration will be the release of a commemorative postal stamp. The stamp, adorned with a lotus symbol, represents peace, resilience, and growth. Its five petals signify the Panchatatva (the five elements of nature), symbolizing the commitment of cooperatives to environmental, social, and economic sustainability. The design further incorporates visuals of key sectors like agriculture, dairy, fisheries, consumer cooperatives, and housing, alongside a drone representing the role of modern technology in agriculture.

The event will also welcome notable international dignitaries, including Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica. Over 3,000 delegates from more than 100 countries are expected to participate, reflecting the global importance of the cooperative movement.

The ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and the launch of the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 stand as pivotal moments in recognizing the potential of cooperatives to address pressing global challenges and contribute to a more inclusive, sustainable future.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

