Blogs

Over 32.5% Indian College Students Are Nascent Entrepreneurs: Report

The GUESSS survey, which is the world’s largest research project focused on student entrepreneurs, spans 57 countries and aims to assess the entrepreneurial intentions and activities of students worldwide.

Representational Image
Over 32.5% Indian College Students Are Nascent Entrepreneurs: Report
info_icon

According to a recent report by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, over 32.5% of Indian university students are actively involved in starting their businesses, identifying them as "nascent entrepreneurs." These findings were part of the Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students' Survey (GUESSS) India 2023 Report, which draws attention to the rising entrepreneurial spirit among Indian students and their increasing inclination toward business ownership.

The GUESSS survey, which is the world’s largest research project focused on student entrepreneurs, spans 57 countries and aims to assess the entrepreneurial intentions and activities of students worldwide. In its first-ever assessment of Indian students, the survey captured responses from 13,896 students enrolled across various higher education institutions in India. Conducted between November 2023 and February 2024, the survey highlights the growing entrepreneurial ambition among Indian students, showcasing how various policy initiatives in the country are encouraging business start-ups.

The report reveals that 14% of Indian students plan to become entrepreneurs right after graduating, nearly matching the global average of 15.7%. Meanwhile, 31.4% of Indian students expressed intentions to venture into entrepreneurship five years after graduation, slightly above the global average of 30%. This data points to a strong entrepreneurial trend among Indian youth, suggesting that students are increasingly considering entrepreneurship as a viable career option.

According to the survey, Indian students exhibit the highest level of entrepreneurial intent globally, scoring an average of 4.6 on a 7-point scale. This figure is significantly higher than the global average of 3.7, highlighting the entrepreneurial mindset that is prevalent among Indian students. Additionally, 38% of the students are currently involved in venture creation, with 33% of them in the early stages of their business ventures. These statistics place India ahead of its global peers in terms of student involvement in entrepreneurship.

Dr. Puran Singh, Associate Professor at IIT Mandi and the lead researcher of the report, pointed out that India’s entrepreneurial potential is closely tied to its large youth population. As the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, the country’s ability to harness its youth’s entrepreneurial capabilities will be crucial to driving economic growth in the upcoming years.

Singh emphasized that India’s robust pipeline of nascent ventures reflects the immense potential for further growth, positioning the country as a hotbed for future innovation and entrepreneurship. The GUESSS India 2023 Report provides a detailed understanding of Indian students' entrepreneurial ambitions, which can help guide policies to support student-driven business ventures. 

With a thriving start-up ecosystem and growing entrepreneurial intent, Indian university students are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s future business landscape. 

(This article is the reworked version of a PTI feed)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention
  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: SL-A Advance To Semis With 19-run Win
  3. India Vs Australia: Warner Open To Take Back Retirement If Aussies 'Desperately Need Someone'
  4. BAN Vs SA, 1st Test Day 2: Verreynne Century, Rabada Masterclass Put South Africa On Top In Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Premier League: Gordon Signs Long-Term Newcastle United Contract Extension
  2. Antoine Griezmann's International Retirement Will Benefit Atletico, Says Diego Simeone
  3. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Highlights: OFC Take All Three Points In Bhubaneshwar With 2-1 Triumph
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: East Bengal FC Remain Winless After 2-1 Defeat To Odisha
  5. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Flick Excited By Reunion But Feels At Home At Nou Camp
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Disagreed With Sakshi's 'Selfish' Blame Over Wrestlers' Protest | Who Said What?
  2. J&K: State Intelligence Team Dismantles Newly Formed Militant Group In Anti-Terror Raids
  3. Delhi LG Saxena Asks For Accountability Over Toxic Froth In Yamuna
  4. 'Regulating Madrasas In National Interest': SC Reserves Judgement
  5. Bahraich Violence: ‘No Actions Will Be Taken Until Wednesday’, UP Govt Assures Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors