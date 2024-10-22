Over 32.5% Indian College Students Are Nascent Entrepreneurs: Report

According to the survey, Indian students exhibit the highest level of entrepreneurial intent globally, scoring an average of 4.6 on a 7-point scale. This figure is significantly higher than the global average of 3.7, highlighting the entrepreneurial mindset that is prevalent among Indian students. Additionally, 38% of the students are currently involved in venture creation, with 33% of them in the early stages of their business ventures. These statistics place India ahead of its global peers in terms of student involvement in entrepreneurship.