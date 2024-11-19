New Zealand's Largest Protest For Indigenous Maori Rights

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of people filled the streets of New Zealand's capital, Wellington, in what many are calling the country’s largest-ever protest in support of Maori rights. While aimed at opposing a controversial bill, the event felt more like a festival celebrating Maori culture and identity than a typical protest.
Marchers were seen carrying flags, chanting, and singing songs, showing a collective spirit of resistance and pride. For many, it wasn’t just a political protest but also a celebration of the Maori language and heritage, both of which were almost erased by colonization. “Just fighting for the rights that our tupuna, our ancestors, fought for,” said Shanell Bob, a participant. She added that the movement was about securing a better future for their children and grandchildren, using Maori words, “tamariki” and “mokopuna,” to highlight her message.
The protest was a defining moment in New Zealand’s modern history, building on a long tradition of peaceful marches that have marked turning points in the nation’s journey toward justice for its Indigenous people.
A Historic Gathering
The scale of the protest was unprecedented. Marchers gathered at the far end of Wellington early in the day, preparing for a walk heading toward Parliament. Organizers energized the crowd, and some had traveled for nine days from across the country to join.
The mood was buoyant, reflecting not only opposition to the proposed law but also a growing sense of solidarity with Maori rights among non-Maori New Zealanders. People of all ages and ethnicities were seen carrying Maori sovereignty flags at bus stops and in public spaces. Many schools allowed students to attend without marking them absent, underscoring the widespread support for the cause. Even the city’s mayor joined the demonstration.
The bill that prompted the protest has sparked fierce debate. It proposes changes to the Treaty of Waitangi, a founding document signed in 1840 between Maori chiefs and the British Crown. While the treaty promised protection of Maori land, rights, and culture, breaches of its terms during colonization caused immense harm, leading to ongoing disparities in social and economic outcomes for Maori.
Opposition to the bill reflects a growing awareness of the treaty’s importance among New Zealanders. Yet, as public understanding of Maori rights has increased, so too has backlash from groups opposing efforts to uphold those rights.
The Treaty and Its Legacy
The Treaty of Waitangi is central to the relationship between Maori and the Crown. It is both a symbol of partnership and a source of tension, as historical breaches by the Crown have had devastating consequences for Maori communities. Land confiscations, cultural suppression, and systemic inequalities have left a lasting impact.
The proposed bill, authored by libertarian lawmaker David Seymour, seeks to redefine the treaty’s principles. It would codify certain interpretations into law and extend them to all New Zealanders, rather than focusing specifically on Maori. Seymour, who is of Maori descent, argues that redress processes for treaty breaches have created special privileges for Indigenous people, which he opposes.
Critics, however, contend that the bill would dilute Maori rights and undermine the treaty’s purpose. They warn it could provoke divisive rhetoric and constitutional upheaval. While the bill passed its first vote, its widespread unpopularity makes it unlikely to become law.
For many Maori, the protest was held with reasons more than a single piece of legislation. It was a reaffirmation of their identity and a call for recognition and respect.
A New Generation of Advocacy
Maori protests are not new, but this event felt different to participants. The turnout was larger than at previous treaty marches, and the atmosphere reflected a renewed sense of confidence and pride.
“It’s different to when I was a child,” said Bob. “We’re stronger now, our tamariki are stronger now. They know who they are; they’re proud of who they are.” The march through Wellington’s streets was vibrant and powerful, with participants performing haka, traditional Maori war dances, and singing waiata, or songs. Thousands of supporters lined the pavements, holding signs and cheering on the marchers.
Some signs humorously criticized the lawmakers behind the bill, while others carried messages of pride and solidarity, such as “Proud to be Maori.” Many placards highlighted the broader grievances stemming from the treaty, particularly the loss of Maori land during colonization.
Solidarity Across Communities
The diversity of the crowd was striking. While the Maori sovereignty flag was the most prominent, other flags representing Samoan, Tongan, Indigenous Australian, Palestinian, and Israeli communities were also visible. This reflected a shared struggle against oppression and a collective call for justice.
At Parliament, where the march concluded, speeches from political leaders focused on the significance of the Treaty of Waitangi and the proposed bill. The crowd, estimated at 42,000, filled Parliament’s grounds and overflowed into the surrounding streets. Children climbed trees and slides to get a better view, while others sang songs learned in school, contributing to the event’s almost celebratory tone.
The protest was not without tension. David Seymour briefly appeared on Parliament’s forecourt but was met with boos from the crowd. His presence underscored the deep divisions surrounding the bill and the broader conversation about Maori rights.
A Call for Unity and Justice
Despite the opposition to the proposed law, the protest was ultimately about more than legislation. It was a call for unity and justice, as well as a demand for respect and acknowledgment of Maori rights.
“This protest has been a long time coming,” said Papa Heta, one of the marchers. He emphasized the need for solidarity between Maori and Pakeha (New Zealand Europeans). “We hope that we can unite with our Pakeha friends, Europeans. Unfortunately, there are those that make decisions that put us in a difficult place.”
For many, the protest symbolized a turning point in New Zealand’s approach to Indigenous rights. It highlighted the resilience of Maori communities and the growing support for their cause among non-Maori New Zealanders.
The Wellington protest was a powerful reminder of the importance of the Treaty of Waitangi and the need to honor its promises. It brings to light the ongoing challenges faced by Maori communities, who continue to fight for justice and equality in the face of historical and systemic disadvantages.
While the proposed bill may not become law, its introduction has sparked a broader conversation about the treaty and its role in modern New Zealand. The protest demonstrated that Maori and their allies are united in their commitment to preserving and strengthening Indigenous rights.
As chants, songs, and flags filled the streets of Wellington, the marchers sent a clear message: the fight for justice is far from over, but their voices are stronger than ever. This historic event may mark the beginning of a new chapter in New Zealand’s journey toward reconciliation and equity.