New Zealand's Largest Protest For Indigenous Maori Rights

Marchers were seen carrying flags, chanting, and singing songs, showing a collective spirit of resistance and pride. For many, it wasn’t just a political protest but also a celebration of the Maori language and heritage, both of which were almost erased by colonization. “Just fighting for the rights that our tupuna, our ancestors, fought for,” said Shanell Bob, a participant. She added that the movement was about securing a better future for their children and grandchildren, using Maori words, “tamariki” and “mokopuna,” to highlight her message.