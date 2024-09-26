NCPCR Reviews States' Implementation Of POCSO Act Guidelines

These guidelines were developed as a result of court directives in the cases "We the Women of India v. Union of India" and "Bachpan Bachao Andolan v. Union of India." The aim is to provide emotional and psychological support to child victims during legal proceedings. The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 30, 2024, instructed all states and Union Territories to implement these guidelines and provide updates on their progress to the NCPCR.