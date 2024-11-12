Meta’s AI In Military Hands: The Ethical Dilemma Of Open-Source Technology

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) outlines specific requirements for software to be truly open source. An AI model must allow users to employ it freely, inspect its operations, modify it without limitations, and share it with others. Meta’s claim that Llama is open source is complicated by the limitations it imposes on certain uses and its restrictions on commercial applications. These caveats mean that Llama, while promoted as open-source, does not fully comply with OSI’s standards. This inconsistency has drawn criticism from the tech community, as Meta’s actions seem to stretch the boundaries of what can truly be called open source.