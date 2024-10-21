Kerala Police: Australian Citizen Didn't Intentionally Steal Temple Vessel

Kerala police have clarified that the Australian citizen taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a bronze vessel from the revered Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple did not commit the act intentionally.
Initially registered as a theft case, the charges against the individual, Ganesh Jha, a native of Haryana and holder of Australian citizenship—were reduced following an in-depth interrogation, police revealed.
The missing vessel, known as "uruli" in local terminology, plays a significant role in poojas and rituals conducted at the ancient temple, renowned for its priceless treasures stored in secret vaults. The vessel was reported missing on Thursday, prompting temple authorities to alert the police. Acting swiftly, the police began an investigation, which included reviewing CCTV footage, eventually identifying Jha as the suspect.
Authorities traced Jha to his home in Haryana and, with the cooperation of local law enforcement, brought him into custody. He was transported to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, where, after further investigation, it was determined that Jha had not intended to steal the vessel.
"During the interrogation, we realized that he had no intention of stealing the temple utensil," stated a senior police officer involved in the investigation. “A theft case had been registered initially, but now the charges have been reduced,” the officer added.
Jha, accompanied by his family when he was detained, explained that he did not intend to take the vessel and would not have done so if anyone had stopped him. Sources within the police department shared that his explanation and behavior during questioning suggested there was no malicious intent behind his actions.
Earlier reports indicated that four individuals were taken into custody. However, authorities later clarified that Jha was simply accompanied by his family members when he was arrested.
The incident, which raised concerns due to the high level of security at the temple, where police and specialized thunderbolt personnel maintain constant vigilance, caused a stir among temple officials. However, with the clarification from the authorities, it appears that the situation will be resolved amicably, with Jha expected to be released soon
(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)