Blogs

Kerala Police: Australian Citizen Didn't Intentionally Steal Temple Vessel

Kerala police confirm that the Australian citizen detained for the missing bronze vessel at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple did not act with intent.

Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple
Kerala Police: Australian Citizen Didn't Intentionally Steal Temple Vessel
info_icon

Kerala police have clarified that the Australian citizen taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of a bronze vessel from the revered Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple did not commit the act intentionally.

Initially registered as a theft case, the charges against the individual, Ganesh Jha, a native of Haryana and holder of Australian citizenship—were reduced following an in-depth interrogation, police revealed.

The missing vessel, known as "uruli" in local terminology, plays a significant role in poojas and rituals conducted at the ancient temple, renowned for its priceless treasures stored in secret vaults. The vessel was reported missing on Thursday, prompting temple authorities to alert the police. Acting swiftly, the police began an investigation, which included reviewing CCTV footage, eventually identifying Jha as the suspect.

Authorities traced Jha to his home in Haryana and, with the cooperation of local law enforcement, brought him into custody. He was transported to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, where, after further investigation, it was determined that Jha had not intended to steal the vessel.

"During the interrogation, we realized that he had no intention of stealing the temple utensil," stated a senior police officer involved in the investigation. “A theft case had been registered initially, but now the charges have been reduced,” the officer added.

Jha, accompanied by his family when he was detained, explained that he did not intend to take the vessel and would not have done so if anyone had stopped him. Sources within the police department shared that his explanation and behavior during questioning suggested there was no malicious intent behind his actions.

Earlier reports indicated that four individuals were taken into custody. However, authorities later clarified that Jha was simply accompanied by his family members when he was arrested.

The incident, which raised concerns due to the high level of security at the temple, where police and specialized thunderbolt personnel maintain constant vigilance, caused a stir among temple officials. However, with the clarification from the authorities, it appears that the situation will be resolved amicably, with Jha expected to be released soon

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma On Fire | IND-A 64/1 (5)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Goddard Pulls One Back For Visitors | JFC 2-1 HFC
  2. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
  4. Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened
  5. Premier League Matchday 8: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  2. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  3. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  4. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  5. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106