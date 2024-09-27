Blogs

Karnataka Targets 500 New GCCs And 3.5 Lakh Jobs By 2029

Formulated through extensive consultations and industry research, the policy draws insights from over 500 discussions with industry leaders and experts, resulting in a comprehensive framework with ambitious targets for growth, collaboration, and incentives.

Solar Panels
Karnataka Targets 500 New GCCs And 3.5 Lakh Jobs By 2029
info_icon

The Karnataka government has introduced a draft Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy aimed at generating USD 50 billion in economic output by 2029. Launched on Friday, the policy seeks to attract 500 new GCCs and create 3.5 lakh jobs over the next few years.

Officials noted that the policy is designed to boost investor confidence, encourage collaboration with the local innovation ecosystem, and establish Karnataka as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and development.

Formulated through extensive consultations and industry research, the policy draws insights from over 500 discussions with industry leaders and experts, resulting in a comprehensive framework with ambitious targets for growth, collaboration, and incentives.

During the event, Karnataka’s Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge said, "We are proud to launch India's first dedicated policy for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which reaffirms Karnataka’s status as a top destination for innovation and business transformation. GCCs have evolved from back-office operations to being key drivers of global strategic initiatives, research and development, and technology solutions."

Kharge emphasized the critical role of GCCs in the state's growth, pointing out that with a workforce of over 1.2 million and contributing USD 22.2 billion to the economy, GCCs are a significant source of employment and economic development in Karnataka.

"Through this policy, we expect the GCC sector to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-14 percent over the next decade. We foresee Karnataka holding nearly 50 percent of the national GCC market share by 2029. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem that promotes innovation, supports research and development, and nurtures top talent to ensure Karnataka remains the most attractive destination for GCCs globally," Kharge added.

The draft policy is currently open for public comments, with the government encouraging inputs from stakeholders to further refine and strengthen the policy.

Ekroop Caur, Secretary to the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, presented an overview of the draft GCC policy, highlighting its objectives, vision, and goals. She emphasized that the policy aims to expand the GCC ecosystem beyond Bengaluru with the introduction of the 'Beyond Bengaluru Package' to attract investments and spur development across the state.

"Our target is to establish 500 new GCCs by 2029, creating 3.5 lakh jobs and generating an economic output of USD 50 billion," Caur said.

A notable aspect of the policy is the creation of Global Innovation Districts, with three new cutting-edge technology parks — one in Bengaluru and two in 'Beyond Bengaluru' clusters. These parks will offer advanced infrastructure to facilitate collaboration between startups, tech leaders, and academic institutions. Anchor investors in these districts will be eligible for special incentives, while mega projects will receive customized incentive packages.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Update: Proteas Opt To Bowl In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing 11s
  2. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: RSA Bowl First In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing XIs
  3. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics
  4. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kamindu Mendis Ton Helps Sri Lanka To 600 Against Struggling New Zealand
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Akash Deep Takes Two Against Bangladesh Before Rain Brings Curtains On Day's Play
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 1-3 FCG; Borja Herrera Gonzalez Completes Hat-Trick As Mariners Lead In Kolkata
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Man City To Play Holders Barca, Arsenal And Chelsea Handed Tough Draws
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga: We Must Be Perfect, Xabi Alonso Warns
  4. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga Preview: Vincent Kompany Relishing Tough Test
  5. The Numbers Game: Under-Fire Erik Ten Hag, Ange Postecoglou Face Off At Old Trafford
Tennis News
  1. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  3. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  4. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  2. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  3. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  5. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  3. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  4. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  5. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details