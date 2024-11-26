International Emmys 2024: Les Gouttes De Dieu Beats The Night Manager

The Indian series, also starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, was the only entry from India across the 14 categories announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 19. Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, the show is based on John le Carré’s novel and its British television counterpart, which starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.