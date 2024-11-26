Blogs

International Emmys 2024: Les Gouttes De Dieu Beats The Night Manager

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, loses Best Drama Series to French hit Les Gouttes de Dieu at the 2024 International Emmys.

International Emmys 2024: Les Gouttes De Dieu Beats The Night Manager
The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, failed to clinch the award for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. It lost to the French series Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), a globally acclaimed production.

The Indian series, also starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, was the only entry from India across the 14 categories announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on September 19. Directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, the show is based on John le Carré’s novel and its British television counterpart, which starred Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman.

The award ceremony, held in New York on Monday night, saw Indian comedian Vir Das as the host. Das, who won an International Emmy last year for his stand-up special Landing, became the first Indian to host the prestigious event.

The International Emmy Awards announced the winner for Best Drama Series on their official X (formerly Twitter) page
"The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to 'Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]' Produced by Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Televisions / Hulu Japan #iemmyWIN."

The category also featured strong contenders, including Australia’s The Newsreader - Season 2 and Argentina’s Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Season 2).

Indian shows have previously made their mark at the International Emmys, with Delhi Crime (Season 1), starring Shefali Shah, being the only Indian series to win the Best Drama Series award in 2020.

Nominees for this year’s awards represented a global mix, with entries from Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Japan, and Germany across categories such as Best Actor, Actress, Comedy, Documentary, and more. Vir Das’s role as the host added a proud moment for India at the event, even as the country’s sole entry missed out on a win.

The International Emmys continue to celebrate excellence in television from around the world, showcasing diverse stories and cultures. While The Night Manager did not take home the trophy, it remains a testament to India’s growing influence on global storytelling platforms.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

