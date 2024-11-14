India Tablet Market Grows 46% In Q3 2024; iPad Leads With 34% Share

India’s tablet PC market showed impressive growth in the July-September 2024 quarter, expanding by 46% year-over-year, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR). This growth reflects strong consumer demand for both premium and value-for-money tablets, coupled with increased adoption of 5G-enabled devices. Apple led the market with a commanding 34% share, posting a significant 95% year-over-year growth, driven largely by the launch of the iPad 10 Series, which accounted for 60% of Apple’s shipments during this period. This success highlights Apple’s influence in pushing premiumization trends within the Indian market.
A key factor in the quarter’s growth was the spike in demand for higher-end tablets in the Rs 20,000-30,000 range, which saw a 108% increase compared to last year. This uptick signifies a shift among Indian consumers towards premium devices, reflecting both rising disposable income and a preference for advanced features. CMR’s report emphasized that this trend toward premium tablets is increasingly apparent as more consumers look to enhance their digital experience, particularly through 5G-enabled models that offer faster connectivity and improved functionality.
Samsung secured the second spot in the market, capturing a 25% share and registering a 70% year-over-year growth. Samsung’s success can be attributed to its wide product range, which caters to diverse customer preferences across premium and budget categories. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus 5G, a key model in its portfolio, contributed to 52% of the brand’s shipments in this quarter. This balanced approach allowed Samsung to appeal to a broad audience, reinforcing its strong presence in the Indian tablet space.
Xiaomi followed in third place with a 15% share and a remarkable 146% growth in shipment volume. Although Lenovo experienced a 13% decrease in its market share, it maintained a 12% share overall, while OnePlus grew its presence, moving from a 4% share last year to 6% in this quarter.
According to Menka Kumari, an analyst with CMR’s Industry Intelligence Group, the Indian tablet market is set to continue its growth trajectory for the remainder of 2024. She pointed to both consumer and commercial demand as key drivers, with the latter particularly rising in education, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Educational and health tech have created new opportunities for tablet adoption in India, driving further diversification and market penetration.
This sustained growth in the tablet sector illustrates a blend of premiumization and mass-market appeal, with 5G connectivity and enhanced features drawing users toward high-quality tablets. As the year progresses, CMR projects that the market will maintain this positive momentum, spurred by the combination of consumer interest and emerging commercial applications, making tablets a versatile and essential device for a range of users.
(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)