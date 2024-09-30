Blogs

Hindi Set To Drive Business Growth As India's Global Influence Expands: Singapore Business Community

Speaking at the summit held over the weekend, Neil Parekh underscored the growing importance of Hindi for working within the fast-paced development of India’s economy.

Hindi Language
Hindi Set To Drive Business Growth As India's Global Influence Expands: Singapore Business Community
info_icon

The fusion of Hindi, spoken by 57.2 crore people in India and another 50 crore globally, with cutting-edge technology, opens up a vast realm of opportunities for businesses, allowing them to reach previously inaccessible markets, said Neil Parekh, Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Global Hindi Excellence Summit - 2024.

Speaking at the summit held over the weekend, Parekh underscored the growing importance of Hindi for working within the fast-paced development of India’s economy. He emphasized that the language is more than just a medium of communication; it is a tool that connects businesses to the Indian market. “As we transcend the world of digitalisation, where boundaries between cultures and markets are increasingly blurred, language has emerged as a crucial bridge connecting people, ideas and opportunities,” Parekh said.

The theme of the summit, Hindi Excellence in this Era of Innovation, reflects how language, combined with technology, can create numerous business opportunities in today’s interconnected world. Parekh stated, “Hindi is not just a language for communication but also a bridge to a deeper cultural understanding. It allows us to tap into the Indian market, which offers excellent potential for corporations and SMEs looking to expand internationally.”

Parekh highlighted the massive reach of Hindi, noting that it is the third most spoken language in the world, with over 50 crore speakers globally, including 57.2 crore speakers in India alone. “The sheer scale of these numbers highlights the importance of language as a tool for businesses to connect with the local communities in India and across the world through the diaspora,” he explained.

Parekh also elaborated on the role of advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in overcoming language barriers. He pointed out how AI-powered tools such as Google Translate and Microsoft Translator are revolutionizing communication across different linguistic backgrounds. “The potential of AI-powered tools, such as Google Translate and Microsoft Translator, to allow individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds to communicate instantly, improving both spoken and written exchanges with increasing accuracy, is a reason for us to be optimistic about the future of communication,” Parekh remarked.

The summit, organized by the Singapore-based Global Hindi Foundation, plays a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange. Parekh stated, “By celebrating Hindi and its influence across industries and borders, these platforms create opportunities for deeper intercultural dialogue and understanding.” He also noted that India's rich linguistic and cultural heritage opens doors for Indian businesses and talent to contribute significantly to global progress.

Mandar Padhye, a financial consultant based in Singapore, also spoke at the summit, addressing efforts to propagate languages, particularly Hindi, which is taught in many schools across Singapore. While he acknowledged challenges in promoting language learning in a multi-ethnic society, he emphasized the importance of parental involvement. “Parental guidance to learning a language is important,” Padhye said.

Highlighting the growing global influence of Hindi, Padhye remarked, “Globally, English is the language you have to know, and the next two languages you have to know are Hindi and Chinese (Mandarin) because the next generation of leaders are coming from places speaking these languages.” He also pointed out that many business leaders from the Indian community often default to Hindi, making it an essential language for global executives.

Padhye emphasized the importance of Hindi for foreign executives working in India. “It is also important for foreign executives based in India to be well versed in Hindi as India is playing a pivotal part in the global economy,” he said, adding that with India’s rising prominence in sectors like technology, medicine, and business, the importance of Hindi will continue to grow. “For the next 10-15 years, it is India’s game in global businesses, and the importance of this main Indian language will grow with that,” Padhye said.

Padhye, who has lived in Singapore for two decades, concluded by underscoring the emotional connection people have with their mother tongue. “The feel and expression are fantastic in your mother tongue, no matter how much you master other languages,” he observed.

Alka Bhargav, principal at Pre-Examination Training Centre in Indore, was also present at the summit and shared her insights with around 300 participants. She appreciated the cultural performances at the event and called for “freer communications” in Hindi among corporations. Bhargav also urged for more efforts to promote Hindi globally and emphasized the need for teaching programs to further propagate Hindi as a primary language.

The Global Hindi Excellence Summit 2024 thus served as a platform for business leaders and language advocates to discuss the growing significance of Hindi, particularly as India continues to expand its influence in the global economy.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Canada Vs Oman Live Score, 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Series: CAN Aim Double Win, OMA Seek First
  2. Canada Vs Oman Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: CAN Field First - Check Playing XIs
  3. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 6
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Record Run Rate Sees India Keep Result Alive In Bangladesh Test
  5. Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: SCO-W Bat First - Check Teams
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Sahin Warns Dortmund Against Underestimating Celtic
  2. Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw
  3. Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football
  4. Serie A: Conte Warns Napoli 'Far Away' From Scudetto Despite Strong Start
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Ashwani Sharma Talks to People in Jammu Ahead of Polling
  2. PM Modi Dials Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu As Tensions Escalate In Middle East
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi speaks to Outlook Ubeer Naqushbandi
  4. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Calls Bengal Govt 'Tardy', Seeks Report On NTF Progress; Next Hearing On Oct 14
  5. Karnataka HC Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Electoral Bonds Scheme Case
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  2. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  3. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  4. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  5. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign