Hindi Set To Drive Business Growth As India's Global Influence Expands: Singapore Business Community

Padhye emphasized the importance of Hindi for foreign executives working in India. “It is also important for foreign executives based in India to be well versed in Hindi as India is playing a pivotal part in the global economy,” he said, adding that with India’s rising prominence in sectors like technology, medicine, and business, the importance of Hindi will continue to grow. “For the next 10-15 years, it is India’s game in global businesses, and the importance of this main Indian language will grow with that,” Padhye said.