Frozen Carbon In Northern Permafrost: A Growing Threat To Global Climate

The northern permafrost region, extending just south of the Arctic Circle, represents one of the planet’s most rapidly warming landscapes. Here, climate change is intensifying at a rate two to four times faster than the global average, accelerating the thawing of frozen ground under the boreal forests and tundra. This permafrost, long preserved in icy layers, holds an immense carbon stock, this is over twice as much as exists in the current atmosphere. As these vast carbon stores thaw, they release carbon and nitrogen into the atmosphere, adding greenhouse gases and increasing global warming. Recently, scientists have conducted a study to understand the scope of greenhouse gases being released from this region, identifying both positive and negative impacts on the climate.