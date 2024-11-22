Experts Call For Respiratory Medicine Reinstatement Amid Pollution Crisis

Medical professionals are urging the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reinstate the Department of Respiratory Medicine in the MBBS curriculum. The Indian Chest Society, representing over 6,000 respiratory specialists, has highlighted the urgent need for this move amidst India's worsening air quality. With Air Quality Index (AQI) levels soaring to 1,000 in several regions, the severe pollution is driving a surge in respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.