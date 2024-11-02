Diwali Is Reminder That Americans Of South Asian Descent Have Enriched US: Blinken

"I can't think of a more powerful lesson to take to heart in this time for our world than that," Blinken said. "It is also a reminder of the many ways South Asian culture -- and Americans of South Asian descent -- have enriched our nation, from the novels of Jhumpa Lahiri to the fashion designs of Prabal Gurung. The United States derives so much strength from this diversity, including the truly remarkable public servants -- I can think of one offhand – the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, World Bank President Ajay Banga, our very own Deputy Secretary of State Rich Verma," he said.