Delhi Winter Air Pollution: Are We Prepared For The Crisis?

To no one’s surprise, the residents of the National Capital Territory have more reasons to despise winters, and no it is not the bone-chilling, record breaking, drastic temperature drop each year. It is a familiar yet alarming phenomenon, the onset of severe air pollution. With an alarming spike in PM2.5 levels, the health and environmental implications are dire. This article delves into the problems associated with air pollution in Delhi, particularly during winter. We will also be outlining the initiatives which have been taken to combat this crisis.

The Problem: Air Pollution in Numbers

Delhi consistently ranks among the most polluted cities globally, and the data surrounding air quality in the national capital is alarming. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average annual PM2.5 concentration in Delhi exceeds 90 micrograms per cubic meter, which is significantly higher than the WHO's safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter. During winter months, this figure often escalates, reaching levels that pose severe risks to public health.

Research underscores the dire implications of prolonged exposure to poor air quality on life expectancy. A study conducted by the Health Effects Institute indicates that air pollution shortens the lifespan of Delhi residents by an average of 9 years. This is a staggering statistic, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to combat air pollution.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.5 million deaths occur each year in India due to air pollution, with Delhi contributing significantly to this figure. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the average annual concentration of PM2.5—a fine particulate matter that poses the greatest health risks—was recorded at 126 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, which is more than double the national standard of 40 micrograms per cubic meter.

Moreover, a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi indicates that air pollution in the capital is responsible for a 15% reduction in the average lifespan of its residents. This loss of life expectancy is alarming, especially when compared to other major cities around the world. In fact, a 2022 report from the Health Effects Institute highlighted that Delhi residents face an average life expectancy reduction of 10 years due to chronic exposure to harmful air pollutants.

The data presents a grim picture of the air pollution crisis in Delhi, with its implications extending beyond immediate health concerns to long-term societal and economic challenges. As the city grapples with these concerning numbers, the need for effective and sustainable solutions becomes increasingly urgent.

The Biomass Combustion Dilemma

One of the critical contributors to air pollution in Delhi is biomass combustion, which includes burning crop residues, solid waste, and other organic materials. Biomass burning releases a significant amount of PM2.5, along with other harmful pollutants, exacerbating the city’s air quality crisis. A report from the Commission for Air Quality Management estimates that stubble burning in neighboring states contributes about 30% to Delhi's pollution during winter.

During the winter months, farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana resort to burning stubble to clear fields for the next crop cycle. This practice releases massive amounts of smoke that envelop the national capital, leading to hazardous air quality levels. Despite various attempts to curb this practice, including financial incentives for alternative methods of stubble disposal, the problem persists due to a lack of infrastructure and awareness.

Other Contributing Factors

While biomass combustion plays a significant role, other factors contribute to the severe air quality crisis in Delhi:

Vehicular Emissions: With a rapidly growing population, the number of vehicles on Delhi's roads has surged. It is estimated that vehicular emissions account for nearly 30% of the city’s air pollution. The rise in diesel vehicles, in particular, has led to higher levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and PM2.5. Construction Dust: Ongoing construction activities across the city add to dust pollution, accounting for approximately 25% of PM2.5 levels. The lack of stringent regulations and adherence to dust control measures in construction sites exacerbates the problem. Industrial Emissions: Industrial areas surrounding Delhi contribute significantly to air pollution, with factories releasing various pollutants into the atmosphere. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has identified industrial emissions as a critical factor affecting air quality. Seasonal Factors: Weather conditions play a crucial role in pollution levels. The winter months bring lower temperatures and increased humidity, which trap pollutants close to the ground. This phenomenon leads to a phenomenon known as temperature inversion, where warm air traps cold air at ground level, exacerbating pollution levels.

Government Initiatives to Combat Air Pollution

So, what is the government doing to combat such grim issue of Air Pollution in the Capital territory? Well there has been reported a series of initiatives which have been put to work in order to address this issue. Delhi government has also announced a Winter Action Plan to mitigate air pollution within the capital territory.

Let’s take a look at some of these key measures:

Drone Monitoring: As part of the 2024 Winter Action Plan, the Delhi government will deploy drones at 13 major pollution hotspots to monitor air quality in real time. This initiative aims to identify pollution sources swiftly and enable precise mitigation measures. According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, this marks the first use of drones for pollution monitoring in the national capital. Anti-Dust Campaign: A comprehensive 14-point construction guideline has been introduced to curb dust pollution from construction sites. The rules mandate that construction sites must be covered with tin sheets to prevent dust from spreading. Regular water sprinkling at construction sites is also compulsory. The government plans to monitor compliance with 523 teams deployed from various departments. Green War Room: The establishment of a 24x7 Green War Room aims to enhance the execution of the Winter Action Plan. The war room is tasked with analyzing drone mapping, real-time source apportionment studies, and monitoring data from pollution hotspots. This initiative aims to streamline pollution control measures and ensure that necessary actions are taken promptly. Community Engagement: The government encourages citizens to report pollution-causing activities through the Green Delhi App. Residents can upload photos of incidents contributing to pollution, fostering community involvement in the fight against air pollution. Addressing Civic Issues: The recent IIT Delhi study emphasizes the need to resolve civic issues such as unpaved roads and garbage burning. The Delhi government has pledged to focus on these local interventions to achieve meaningful reductions in air pollution. Promotion of Public Transport: To reduce vehicular emissions, the Delhi government is promoting the use of public transport. This includes increasing the number of buses and expanding the metro rail network to encourage more people to use public transport instead of personal vehicles.

As Delhi approaches another winter filled with the threat of severe air pollution, the urgency for effective interventions is more pronounced than ever. While the challenges posed by biomass combustion and other pollution sources are significant, the initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government offer a glimmer of hope. Through innovative approaches like drone monitoring, strict construction guidelines, and community engagement, Delhi aims to tackle its winter air crisis effectively. However, sustained efforts and collective action from the government and citizens are crucial to ensure that we are ready to breathe freely once again in our capital city.