DefConnect 4.0: Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Defence Innovation Event

India's focus on indigenous innovation aligns with its broader strategic goals of achieving self-reliance in critical sectors, particularly defence. The collaboration fostered through DefConnect 4.0 aims to create a strong foundation for future technological advancements. By empowering start-ups and MSMEs, the government ensures that new, agile players play a crucial role in shaping India's future defence. The event also highlights India's increasing emphasis on the semiconductor sector, which will be vital for modernizing defence technology. As the defence ecosystem grows, collaborations between the public and private sectors will further bolster India's global standing in defence innovation. In the long run, events like DefConnect 4.0 will help India become a global leader in defence technology, boosting the economy and improving national security.