DefConnect 4.0: Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Defence Innovation Event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DefConnect 4.0, a promising event which is aimed at boosting homegrown defence innovation will be inaugurated by the defence minister Rajnath Singh today. The event will be hosted at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. It is organized by the Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Defence Production.

DefConnect 4.0 will mark a significant milestone in India’s defence journey. It will bring together stakeholders from the armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry leaders, start-ups, and policymakers. The event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and products developed by iDEX innovators. Additionally, it will provide a platform for start-ups, MSMEs, and academic institutions to present their breakthroughs.

The technology showcase will be designed to promote collaboration and start discussions, creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue between innovators and key players in the defence sector. The Defence Ministry emphasizes that this engagement aims to drive India’ s defence innovation ecosystem forward by encouraging partnerships across various sectors.

DefConnect 4.0 will include important launches and announcements from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The event will also feature interactive sessions with industry leaders and defence experts. These sessions will discuss recent budget updates, key points for the defence innovation ecosystem, and developments in the semiconductor sector.

iDEX, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, will continue to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation within the defence and aerospace sectors. To date, iDEX has launched 11 editions of the Defence India Start-up Challenges, receiving over 9,000 applications from start-ups and MSMEs. It is currently collaborating with more than 450 start-ups on various key projects.

India's focus on indigenous innovation aligns with its broader strategic goals of achieving self-reliance in critical sectors, particularly defence. The collaboration fostered through DefConnect 4.0 aims to create a strong foundation for future technological advancements. By empowering start-ups and MSMEs, the government ensures that new, agile players play a crucial role in shaping India's future defence. The event also highlights India's increasing emphasis on the semiconductor sector, which will be vital for modernizing defence technology. As the defence ecosystem grows, collaborations between the public and private sectors will further bolster India's global standing in defence innovation. In the long run, events like DefConnect 4.0 will help India become a global leader in defence technology, boosting the economy and improving national security.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

