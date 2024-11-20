Countries Opposing UNSC Expansion To Keep Neighbors Out: India Calls For Reform

Harish noted the vital role played by the United Nations in addressing global challenges, particularly in the humanitarian and development sectors. From public health to children’s welfare and labor rights, the UN’s specialized institutions have positively impacted millions of lives. However, Harish highlighted that for the average person, the perception of the UN often hinges on its inability to prevent conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East. “For the common man on the street, their perception, the lenses through which they view the UN, is neither the humanitarian dimension nor the development dimension or the public health dimension. They only look at the inability of the UN to stop conflicts in areas like Ukraine and the Middle East. That is the view they have and that is probably the only yardstick by which they are assessing the efficiency of the UN,” he said during a panel discussion after his keynote address.