Centre To Hold Month-Long Campaign To Promote Submission Of Digital Life Certificate By Pensioners

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will play a major role in the upcoming digital life certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners, using its vast network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks. These postmen, equipped with mobile phones featuring fingerprint and face authentication technology, will offer doorstep services to pensioners across 785 districts in India. The service will be accessible to all pensioners, regardless of which bank holds their pension accounts, ensuring even those in remote areas can submit their DLCs conveniently. Pensioners seeking more information on these services can visit the IPPB website (ippbonline.com).