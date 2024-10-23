Blogs

Centre To Hold Month-Long Campaign To Promote Submission Of Digital Life Certificate By Pensioners

The goal is to simplify the process, so pensioners can easily confirm their eligibility for pension payments without needing to be physically present.

Pension
Centre To Hold Month-Long Campaign To Promote Submission Of Digital Life Certificate By Pensioners
The government is launching a nationwide campaign from November 1 to encourage pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) to ensure the continuation of their pensions. Organized by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), this month-long initiative will run across 800 cities and districts until November 30. The goal is to simplify the process, so pensioners can easily confirm their eligibility for pension payments without needing to be physically present.

A key feature of this year’s campaign is the promotion of face authentication technology, which has been made more accessible for elderly pensioners. This technology allows them to verify their identity using facial recognition, eliminating the need for complex or physical procedures. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will provide technical support to ensure the smooth implementation of this system.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will play a major role in the upcoming digital life certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners, using its vast network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks. These postmen, equipped with mobile phones featuring fingerprint and face authentication technology, will offer doorstep services to pensioners across 785 districts in India. The service will be accessible to all pensioners, regardless of which bank holds their pension accounts, ensuring even those in remote areas can submit their DLCs conveniently. Pensioners seeking more information on these services can visit the IPPB website (ippbonline.com).

In addition to the IPPB's efforts, 19 pension disbursing banks will also contribute by organizing camps in over 750 locations across 150 cities, further easing the submission process for pensioners. Special provisions have been made for elderly, disabled, and ill pensioners, allowing for home and hospital visits to ensure their participation. These efforts specifically aim to help super senior pensioners, who often face more challenges in submitting life certificates in person.

To maximize the campaign’s reach, 57 pension welfare associations registered with the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) will organize camps and encourage pensioners to participate. With these combined efforts, the campaign is set to be the largest digital empowerment initiative for pensioners to date, focusing on broad nationwide participation.

Preparations for the campaign are already underway, with extensive outreach meetings being held with stakeholders. A dedicated DLC portal has been set up, mapping 800 districts, 1,900 camp locations, and 1,000 nodal officers to facilitate smooth coordination during the campaign. This comprehensive effort ensures that pensioners across India will be supported in submitting their digital life certificates, helping maintain their financial security through continued pension payments.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

