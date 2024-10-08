Brain Inflammation Could Explain Long COVID Symptoms: Study

What Is Long COVID?

Long COVID, or post-COVID syndrome, refers to the lingering symptoms that continue or appear after a patient has recovered from the acute phase of COVID-19. These symptoms can last for weeks, months, or even years in some cases. Among the most common are extreme fatigue, brain fog, breathlessness, chest pain, anxiety, and depression. For many, these symptoms can be debilitating and interfere with daily life, even when they appear long after the initial illness.