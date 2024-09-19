Bengal Flood Situation: DVC Reduces Water Release, But Concerns Remain

The Bengal flood situation is a clear reminder of the serious challenges we face from extreme weather events and the urgent need for strong disaster management systems. As climate change affects weather patterns around the world, we are likely to see more frequent and severe floods in the future. This makes it essential to develop long-term plans to improve resilience and protect communities that are most at risk. Strengthening disaster management and preparing for these events will help us better handle the impacts of extreme weather and ensure the safety of vulnerable populations.