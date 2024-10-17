Blogs

Ayurveda Offers Affordable, Nutritious Solutions To Fight Malnutrition: Ayush Minister

Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlights Ayurveda's sustainable and cost-effective dietary solutions to address global malnutrition issues.

Representational Image
Ayurveda Offers Affordable, Nutritious Solutions To Fight Malnutrition: Ayush Minister
info_icon

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Wednesday that Ayurveda provides cost-effective, sustainable and nutritious dietary solutions to combat the malnutrition crisis that affects many parts of the world.

The minister said Ayurveda's approach to food "goes beyond mere sustenance" and it aims to "nourish the body, bring peace to the mind, and satisfy the soul".

In a statement, the Ayush Ministry said it is making all efforts in promoting a healthier, disease-free and sustainable world through the power of 'Ayurveda Aahar (diet)' on the occasion of 'World Food Day'.

'Ayurveda Aahar' is defined as food prepared in accordance with the recipes or ingredients or processes as per method described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda, an alternative system of medicine. "On October 16, as the world marks World Food Day with the theme 'Right to Food for a Better Life and Future', the Ministry of Ayush is dedicated to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal-2 (SDG-2), aiming to eradicate hunger and enhance food security," the statement said.

Jadhav said, "let's remember that Ayurveda's approach to food goes beyond mere sustenance - it aims to nourish the body, bring peace to the mind, and satisfy the soul, reconnecting us to our roots and guiding us to live in harmony with nature."

He further said,  "Let us acknowledge the significance of Ayurveda Aahar, which sees food as more than just a source of energy, but as a crucial element in maintaining a balanced body and mind. This day serves as a reminder of how a proper diet can impact not only personal health but also global food security and sustainable development, in alignment with Ayurvedic principles," the minister said. Ayurveda provides cost-effective, sustainable and nutritious dietary solutions to combat the malnutrition crisis, as well as sustainability of food issues, affecting many regions globally, he said.

According to Ayurvedic principles, food is the best medicine, and people should take the right food in the right manner to have a healthy life, the minister said.

Ayush Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said, "The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has notified 'Ayurveda Aahar' regulations through a gazette notification in 2021. Following this development, we have observed renewed interest from diverse stakeholder groups, including the industry, in the concept of 'Ayurveda Aahar'."

The ministry said the Indian 'thali' has garnered global attention for its significant impact on nutrition and sustainability, as recognized by the WWF Living Planet Report.

This traditional plant-based diet, centered on grains, pulses, lentils, and vegetables, has been credited with reducing natural resource usage and greenhouse gas emissions compared to animal-based diets, the statement said.

According to the report, if the world adopts India's consumption patterns, only 0.84% of an earth will be in need by 2050 to sustain global food production, it said.

Elaborating on the strength and potential of the principles of 'Ayurveda Aahar', National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur Professor Anupam Srivastava said the ministry's innovative approach towards 'Ayurveda Aahar' is perfectly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal-2 (SDG-2) that concerns hunger, food security, nutrition, and sustainability.

Based on it, the ministry has introduced the "Ayush Dietary Advisory for Kuposhan Mukt Bharat" to enhance nutritional outcomes, especially for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, the statement said.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 81/3 After 13 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  4. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Data Debrief: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan Restores India Hope
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Roshan's Sweet Strike Puts BFC 1-0 Ahead At Half-Time
  2. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  3. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  4. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  5. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  5. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3