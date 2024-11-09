Australia’s Social Media Ban For Kids Gains Support Among Indian Parents

Australia's recent legislation banning social media for children under 16 has sparked a global conversation, including among Indian parents, educators, and influencers who are increasingly concerned about social media’s impact on young people’s mental health and personal development. While some favor strict regulations to shield youth from its risks, others argue that education and counseling could be more effective. This divide is highlighted by varied opinions on how social media affects children’s self-esteem, decision-making abilities, and exposure to cyberbullying, as well as their capacity for learning and self-expression.
Concerns of Parents and Teachers
For many Indian parents and teachers, social media’s downsides far outweigh its benefits. Sapna Trivedi, a 17-year-old student, admits to spending hours daily on Instagram despite being aware of its negative effects. “I waste my time using it,” she says, pointing to the addictive nature of platforms like Instagram and its tendency to consume young users’ time and focus. Many parents share her sentiment, worried that social media distracts children from productive activities and affects their mental health, including creating feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.
Hema Natarajan, a mother and teacher, argues that children’s growing dependence on social media erodes their capacity to think for themselves, as they often follow others' opinions rather than forming their own. “Their language has become atrocious, and communication with people around has reduced drastically,” she says. In her view, the increasing influence of online opinions is discouraging independent thought and creating a passive mindset among children.
Another Bengaluru-based teacher, Lakshmi Satish, emphasizes that even if children are mature enough to process online content, social media can still make them feel inadequate. Satish notes that children increasingly tie their self-worth to metrics like “likes” and “follows,” which reinforces a cycle of external validation. She adds that cyberbullying is a pervasive issue, damaging children’s self-esteem and leaving them vulnerable to mental health issues. “Children are bullied, leading to low self-esteem,” she says. "If a child does not have a social media account by Class 6, he or she is not considered cool as per the media's perception."
Australia-based dentist and father Abhinav Sharma highlights the competitive nature of social media, which, he argues, encourages children to compare themselves based on likes and views rather than focusing on personal growth and achievements. “Instead of positive competition in sports and educational activities, there is serious competition among kids for the number of likes and views on their social media posts,” he says. According to Sharma, this competitive mindset promotes materialism as children feel pressured to emulate influencers by buying the products they promote.
Benefits of Controlled Use
Despite these concerns, some parents recognize that social media, when used responsibly, can serve as a valuable educational resource. Ghaziabad teacher Pooja Verma sees potential in platforms like YouTube, which her children use to access science and math tutorials. While she has restricted her children’s access to Instagram and YouTube’s short videos, she allows them to use YouTube for academic purposes, like finding explanations of challenging concepts. “They use their father’s tablet to watch educational videos on YouTube,” Verma says, emphasizing that, with parental guidance, digital platforms can supplement classroom learning. Verma has also found that online resources help her children stay engaged during travel, listening to stories or other educational content, making her more supportive of monitored social media use.
Her approach highlights a middle ground, where parents and children can utilize social media's benefits while remaining mindful of its pitfalls. However, the reality is that responsible use requires close monitoring and parental involvement—something not all parents have the time or resources to provide. Without guidance, the downsides of unregulated social media access often become apparent.
Content Creators and the Role of Social Media
The rise of “influencers”—content creators who build online followings to promote products and content—has created new social dynamics for today’s youth. Influencers have mastered the art of creating appealing content to capture attention and earn revenue through brand partnerships. However, their impact on young audiences is controversial, as they often set unrealistic standards, promoting a glamorous lifestyle that can make regular users feel inadequate. Some parents, like Sharma, argue that the influencer economy drives children to value appearance and popularity over substance, distracting them from meaningful pursuits.
However, content creators like Arun Singh, also known as “Jhumroo” online, feel that banning social media is not the solution. Singh, a journalist and influencer, believes that restrictive policies only amplify social media’s appeal. “A complete ban on anything only leads to an increase in its negative effects,” he says. Singh points out that, especially for teenagers, restrictions often increase curiosity and create resistance, making young users more likely to find workarounds.
In Singh's view, social media is a powerful tool for knowledge sharing and personal expression. Rather than banning it, he advocates for educating youth about responsible use. He compares this approach to sex education: “Teenagers go through puberty, and you are not going to stop them from being attracted to the opposite gender… All you can do is counsel them well.” Singh argues that with proper guidance and education, young users can be taught to navigate the online world more responsibly, avoiding potential pitfalls without having to forfeit the benefits.
Exploring a Balanced Approach
The debate around social media regulation illustrates a generational divide, as older generations worry about risks while younger ones see its potential for connectivity and learning. Many parents and educators advocate for stricter controls to protect children from cyberbullying, addictive behaviors, and self-esteem issues. Meanwhile, influencers and some parents feel that social media, approached responsibly, offers valuable educational resources and opportunities for connection and creativity.
The Australian government’s model is ambitious, but replicating it in a diverse society like India would present unique challenges. Implementing an outright ban on social media for those under 16 would require extensive monitoring, enforcement, and sensitivity to privacy rights. Further, such a ban could push young users to seek unauthorized access, making it harder for parents to monitor their online activity.
A middle-ground solution could involve a multifaceted approach, combining limited access with education on digital citizenship and self-regulation. Parents could set time limits and establish open conversations with children about the positives and negatives of social media. Schools could also play a role by incorporating social media literacy into their curricula, teaching students to understand privacy, avoid toxic online behaviors, and recognize the impact of social media on their mental health.
Ultimately, the question of whether India should follow Australia’s example reflects a deeper societal challenge of adapting to the digital age. Social media is neither wholly good nor bad; its effects depend largely on how it is used and understood. For India, where a large youth population is adapting rapidly to a digital world, a balanced approach that respects freedom and education while addressing risks might offer a viable solution. Such an approach would not only protect children from the darker sides of social media but also empower them to use it as a tool for learning, self-expression, and responsible digital citizenship.