Australia’s Social Media Ban For Kids Gains Support Among Indian Parents

Despite these concerns, some parents recognize that social media, when used responsibly, can serve as a valuable educational resource. Ghaziabad teacher Pooja Verma sees potential in platforms like YouTube, which her children use to access science and math tutorials. While she has restricted her children’s access to Instagram and YouTube’s short videos, she allows them to use YouTube for academic purposes, like finding explanations of challenging concepts. “They use their father’s tablet to watch educational videos on YouTube,” Verma says, emphasizing that, with parental guidance, digital platforms can supplement classroom learning. Verma has also found that online resources help her children stay engaged during travel, listening to stories or other educational content, making her more supportive of monitored social media use.