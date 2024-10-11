'Appalled' NZ Official Slams Claims Navy Ship Sank Due To Female Captain

Commander Gray, with 30 years of naval experience, faced criticism from online commenters who questioned her abilities based solely on her gender. Collins called these remarks “vile” and “misogynistic,” and expressed her frustration, saying, "Seriously, it's 2024. What the hell's going on here?" She urged people to stop making such offensive comments and emphasized that the ship’s sinking had nothing to do with the captain being a woman. Collins made it clear that Gray’s priority during the incident was ensuring the safety of her crew.