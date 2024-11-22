Blogs

AI Tool Predicts Mood Disorder Episodes Using Sleep Data

The study showed that delayed circadian rhythms, such as falling asleep and waking up later in the day, are strongly linked to an increased risk of depressive episodes.

Representational Image
AI Tool Predicts Mood Disorder Episodes Using Sleep Data
Researchers have created an AI-based tool that can predict mood disorder episodes using sleep-wake data recorded by wearable devices such as smartwatches. This innovation promises a cost-effective and clinically applicable approach to diagnosing and treating mood disorders, which include conditions like bipolar disorder. These disorders are often marked by extended periods of depression, mania, or hypomania, all of which are closely tied to disruptions in circadian rhythms, the natural cycles that regulate sleep and wakefulness.

The research team, including experts from the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea, highlights how wearable devices have made health data more accessible than ever. By leveraging this technology, they designed a predictive model that requires only sleep-wake data, eliminating the need for expensive or invasive methods of diagnosis. Lead researcher Kim Jae Kyoung stated, “By developing a model that predicts mood episodes based solely on sleep-wake pattern data, we have reduced the cost of data collection and significantly improved clinical applicability. This study offers new possibilities for cost-effective diagnosis and treatment of mood disorder patients.”

The findings, published in the journal npj Digital Medicine, involved analyzing 429 days of data from 168 patients diagnosed with mood disorders. From this data, researchers extracted 36 features related to sleep-wake patterns, which were then used to train machine learning algorithms. These algorithms, a subset of artificial intelligence, identify patterns within data and use them to make predictions about future events.

The AI tool demonstrated remarkable accuracy in predicting mood episodes: 80% for depressive episodes, 98% for manic episodes, and 95% for hypomanic episodes. These predictions were based on the analysis of daily changes in circadian rhythms, which the researchers found to be the most significant indicators of mood episodes.

The study showed that delayed circadian rhythms, such as falling asleep and waking up later in the day, are strongly linked to an increased risk of depressive episodes. Conversely, advanced circadian rhythms, characterized by earlier sleep and wake times, were associated with a higher likelihood of manic episodes. These findings provide valuable insights into the relationship between sleep patterns and mental health.

Importantly, this tool has the potential to revolutionize mental health care by offering a non-invasive, accessible, and accurate method of predicting mood episodes. The growing popularity of wearable technology ensures that such tools can be widely adopted, enabling clinicians to implement timely interventions and prevent severe mood episodes.

This research underscores the potential for AI and wearable technology to transform mental health care, offering a personalized and proactive approach to managing mood disorders. By focusing on sleep-wake rhythms, this tool provides a practical and effective way to improve outcomes for individuals living with these challenging conditions.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

