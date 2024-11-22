AI Tool Predicts Mood Disorder Episodes Using Sleep Data

The research team, including experts from the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea, highlights how wearable devices have made health data more accessible than ever. By leveraging this technology, they designed a predictive model that requires only sleep-wake data, eliminating the need for expensive or invasive methods of diagnosis. Lead researcher Kim Jae Kyoung stated, “By developing a model that predicts mood episodes based solely on sleep-wake pattern data, we have reduced the cost of data collection and significantly improved clinical applicability. This study offers new possibilities for cost-effective diagnosis and treatment of mood disorder patients.”