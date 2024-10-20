20% Of Earth's Unique Plant Species Reside On Islands, Facing Extinction Risk

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 57% of island-endemic plant species are considered critically endangered, vulnerable, or near-threatened. Even more alarming is the fact that 55% of all known extinct plant species globally come from islands. One stark example is Hawaii’s vulcan palm (Brighamia insignis), which is now extinct in the wild but still survives as an ornamental plant in gardens. Unfortunately, not all species have the luxury of such horticultural preservation. For many, extinction in the wild may signify complete and irreversible loss.