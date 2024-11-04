2 Bandhavgarh Officials Suspended After 10 Elephant Deaths

The Chief Minister stated on Sunday that "the initial report doesn't point to any pesticide (in the food consumed by the elephants) or the role of 'another side'," and added that the autopsy report is expected in two to three days. According to Yadav, the BTR director was suspended "for switching off his phone, not returning to work after leave and other reasons." He continued, “ACF Fateh Singh Ninama has also been suspended.” Both officials were suspended for showing “laxity in performing their duties.”