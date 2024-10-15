Brand Studio

Best Gifts For Sisters Under ₹5000: Bhai Dooj Gifting Guide 2024

Here are the best Bhai Dooj gift ideas for sisters under ₹5000 to express your love and appreciation this festive season.

Bhai Dooj Gifts
Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates brother-sister love is fast approaching and celebrated in different parts of India with great zeal and enthusiasm. This auspicious occasion is bounded by sibling love and holds a significant place in their hearts. Brothers express their love and gratitude towards their sisters by giving them thoughtful gifts. Finding the perfect gift that suits your sister’s personality and your budget can be tricky. In this article, we will help you choose the best Bhai Dooj gifts for your sisters to show them how much you love, care and appreciate them in the best way possible.

Best gifts for your sisters in this Bhai Dooj

Gifts under 500

Money plant

Money plant
This Bhai Dooj, celebrate the bond with your sisters with a unique and eco-friendly gift. The jute-wrapped money plant from Winni symbolizes growth, prosperity, and the enduring nature of sibling relationships. The natural jute material adds a touch of rustic charm, making it a thoughtful and meaningful present that will remind them of your love and affection.

Seashell Anklets

Seashell Anklets
Celebrate your siblinghood with a token of love and enjoyment. Gift your sister seashell anklets from Saagah and make her happy. These handcrafted anklets, adorned with vibrant seashells, are not just jewellery but a symbol of love and protection. They are a perfect way to express your affection for your sister and wish her a life full of joy and prosperity.

Wired Earphone

Wired Earphone
Gift a set of earphones to your sister in this Bhai Dooj, and make her day way more beautiful. These stylish and comfortable earphones from FingersStore provide excellent sound quality, perfect for listening to music, watching videos, or taking calls. With their durable design and affordable price, they make a thoughtful and practical gift for any sister. 

Gifts under 1000

A Cosmetic Bag Set

Cosmetic Bag Set
If your sister loves makeup products, you should gift this cosmetic bag set from Nestasia. The three-set cosmetic bags are available in different sizes and are made from luxurious velvet or quilted fabric, which is the perfect gift for her. Each pouch features a sturdy zip closure and a waterproof lining to keep your essentials safe. The set is not only stylish but also practical, making it a thoughtful and functional gift for any sister. 

Daisy Cylindrical Table Lamp

Daisy Cylindrical Table Lamp
Girls love creative things, and if you are looking for budget-friendly options, this daisy cylindrical table lamp from Bigsmall will be a better option. This pretty lamp could add a charming touch to their room and provide a soft, warm light. This cute gift will make her happy and will be memorable for her. 

Crocheted Tulip Bouquet

Crocheted Tulip Bouquet
A heartfelt gift for your sisters, handcrafted with love is the most appreciable thing. In today’s world handcrafted gifts seem interesting and special. This crocheted tulip bouquet from Happy Threads is a unique and thoughtful present. Each tulip is meticulously crafted, capturing the delicate beauty of a real flower. A perfect way to show your sisters how much you care, this bouquet is a lasting reminder of your love and appreciation. 

Neck Pendant

Neck Pendant
The Bridgerton Blue Necklace from Leafy Affair is a stunning piece inspired by the Regency era drama. Crafted with delicate blue flowers and a gold-toned chain, this necklace symbolises love, loyalty, and fond memories. It's perfect for sisters who want to share a special bond and add a touch of timeless elegance to their outfits. The necklace's intricate design and high-quality materials make it a cherished piece that can be passed down through generations and will be loved by your sister. You can also check out their websites for other similar options. 

Gifts Under 2000

Dinner Set

Dinner Set
In this Bhai Dooj, gift your sisters a beautiful dinner set from Borosil. Their elegant designs and durable materials make them perfect for everyday meals and special occasions. Choose from a variety of styles and colours, including the popular Larah collection or the festive Diwali-themed sets. With a dinner set, you're sure to give your sister a gift she'll cherish for years to come. 

Sling Bag

Sling Bag
The Tsuki Sling Bag from Eco-Right is a perfect and sustainable choice for your sister. Made from organic cotton, this half-moon-shaped bag combines fashion and functionality. If your sister is searching for such bags online, then you can surprise her by buying this cute sling bag on this Bhai Tikka occasion. With its adjustable strap and multiple compartments, it's perfect for carrying daily essentials. Not only is it eco-friendly, but it also adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Also, check out their website for discounts and offers on their eco-friendly bags. 

Wrist Watch with Bracelet

Wrist Watch with Bracelet
The Gray Bouquet Wrist Watch with Bracelet from India Circus is a stylish and elegant timepiece perfect for sisters. The watch features a beautiful floral design with a gray background, paired with a matching bracelet. Crafted with high-quality materials, this watch is both durable and fashionable. Its timeless design makes it a versatile accessory that can be worn with any outfit. Gift this stunning watch and make her day way more special. 

Gifts under 5000

Studs (Earrings)

Studs (Earrings)
Gifting a perfect pair of earrings will be a beloved gift for nay sisters. The Harini Studs from The Amethyst Store are a perfect pair of earrings for sisters who want to share a special bond. These elegant studs feature a delicate design that is both timeless and stylish. Crafted with high-quality materials, they are comfortable to wear and will last for years to come. Check out their websites for more such interesting stuff. 

Ethnic Wear

Ethnic Wear
It’s a good idea to gift ethnic wear to your beloved sister. There are a lot of options available online where you can consider any outfit according to your sister’s choice. Inweave offers a wide range of handcrafted kurtas and sarees in vibrant colours and intricate designs with great offers and deals. Mulmul features trendy fusion wear and contemporary salwar suits for the modern sister.  For a more affordable option, Odhni offers a variety of ethnic wear options from various brands at competitive prices and with special offers and discounts this festive season. 

Brass ornamental box 

Brass ornamental box
This Bhai Dooj surprises your sister with this elegant brass round ornamental box from Mora Taara, crafted with high-quality brass, which offers both beauty and functionality. Its intricate design and timeless appeal make it a cherished addition to any home. Use it to store jewellery, trinkets, or even small keepsakes. This thoughtful gift will surely delight your sister and strengthen your bond. 

Gifting is a ritual to show love and care towards each other and a way of appreciation towards her. This Bhai Dooj makes her feel special by surprising her with a bundle of joy. Choose the perfect gift for your sister and surprise her with beautiful memories.

