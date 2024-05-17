India itself is a picture in which you can see the many ethnic groups and some of the oldest traditions. Because of this, Buddhists from different parts of the world consider India particularly sacred. Inside its diverse landscapes, there is the Buddhist Pilgrimage Circuit (BPC), a series of routes that trace the footsteps of Buddha. However, this journey of self-discovery is about more than visiting the important sites; it is a very intimate look into enlightenment, giving the pilgrims a chance to grasp the Buddha teachings and embark upon a spiritual journey. As Buddh Poornima will be celebrated this year on 23 May, nowadays it is the ideal time to plan your visits to these pilgrimage circuit sites and get a closer look at the life journey of Gautam Buddha.