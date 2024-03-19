Holi in India is all about our rich culture and sharing happiness. It is that time of the year when people immerse themselves in colours and celebrate together. We are here with this guide to help you prepare for this Holi and have an amazing time with your loved ones.
Dressing for the Occasion
Let's start with clothes. While white might look nice, it's hard to clean after Holi. People splash colours everywhere during the celebration. So, wear something light-coloured that you're okay with staining. Traditional outfits like kurtas and pyjamas are fine, but wear whatever lets you move easily. And don't forget the coconut oil! Put it all over your skin and hair before the fun starts. It makes cleaning up later much easier.
Advertisement
What to carry?
Gulal comes in various types and colours. It is always advised that one should always go with natural and eco-friendly options. Eco-friendly colours are very gentle on the skin and rarely have any side effects on the skin. These colours are also very environmentally sustainable. Avoid synthetic or chemical-based colours as they may cause skin irritation.
Selecting the right pichkari (spray gun) or water gun is essential for Holi festivities. Also. don’t forget your sunglasses that will protect your eyes from colour and water. The colors can cause a lot of irritation to the eyes and sunglasses do a really good job at protecting your eyes.
Advertisement
A Few Pointers for Safety
Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas. It can get really intense out there. Holi's about letting loose, but not at someone else's expense. People wish each other by applying little colour on each other faces. Try to observe how a person might react to your actions. Don't be unnecessarily aggressive while approaching them if they look scared or hesitant. Wishing people with just "Happy Holi!" works just fine.
Water balloons can really hurt if they’re thrown hard enough. ͏Holi is all about celebrating together, not getting bruises. So, try to skip the water balloons altogether or throw them very gently. Remember to not get aggressive while playing each other.
Be aware that even the natural colour powder can be risky most specifically for the kids. Consuming colours can result in extreme reactions and poisoning. Hence, it is a must to make children aware of the harmful effects of colours while celebrating Holi. Make them understand that being safe while at the same time enjoying the festival should be their prime concern.
Holi is a long celebration and it can get quite tiring. You'll dance, throw colours, and dodge water, all under the hot sun. Try to stay hydrated. ͏Carry a bottle of water and keep taking sips. Wet floor͏s can be super slippery, so watch where you play. Avoid areas that might get extra wet, like puddles or near water sources. It's better to be safe than staine͏d and sore from a fall.
Advertisement
Clean Up
Get to the nearest water source and wash out your colours gently. The coconut oil you applied earlier will make the task much easier. It helps the colour loosen up. Scrub gently, and most of the colour should come off. Patience is key here.
Cleaning clothes is a different story. Forget delicate fabrics as they’re most likely stained permanently. But for your everyday stuff, try soaking them in a bucket of water with some detergent before washing them. Again, patience is your friend. Don't expect the colour to vanish instantly.
Besides taking care of yourself, also remember to look after the area you played on. The streets are left with a mess most of the time. Holi brings the community together and therefore we must help and contribute to society. Try to help out people in making your area clean. It is a small deed, but it shows respect and also helps keep our streets clean.
Advertisement
To summarize, participating in Holi in India is a joyful as well as a traditional event. If you stick to the given tips, you will have a wonderful and enjoyable celebration. A little planning goes a long way in celebrating Holi in India. Keep in mind to use natural colours, use a good quality pichkari, and do not forget to take sunglasses and a mini towel with you. By doing so, you will be well prepared to indulge yourself in the colourful fun of Holi and create long-lasting memories with your friends and loved ones. Happy Holi!