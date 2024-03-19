

Get to the nearest water source and wash out your colours gently. The coconut oil you applied earlier will make the task much easier. It helps the colour loosen up. Scrub gently, and most of the colour should come off. Patience is key here.



Cleaning clothes is a different story. Forget delicate fabrics as they’re most likely stained permanently. But for your everyday stuff, try soaking them in a bucket of water with some detergent before washing them. Again, patience is your friend. Don't expect the colour to vanish instantly.



Besides taking care of yourself, also remember to look after the area you played on. The streets are left with a mess most of the time. Holi brings the community together and therefore we must help and contribute to society. Try to help out people in making your area clean. It is a small deed, but it shows respect and also helps keep our streets clean.