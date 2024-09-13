Brand Studio

7 Exciting Dandiya And Garba Night Events Happening In Mumbai

Experience the magic of Navratri in Mumbai! Join these events for lively Dandiya and Garba nights at top spots, complete with DJs, live music, and festive energy.

Exciting Dandiya And Garba Night Events Happening In Mumbai
Exciting Dandiya And Garba Night Events Happening In Mumbai
info_icon

The city of dreams, Mumbai, comes alive in nine days of Navratri, making it a colorful cultural festival for the performers. Dandiya and Garba nights are part of this nine-day festival and the spirit of the festival can be felt from every nook and corner of this city as people in their colorful costumes dance to the throbbing beats of traditional music. For all those who love dancing the night away and for the many events ranging from large ones to more private ones, here is a list of the best places in Mumbai to go on Dandiya and Garba nights.

1. Rangtaali Navratri 2024 with Aishwarya Majmudar

Rangtaali Navratri 2024 with Aishwarya Majmudar
info_icon

One of the most popular Garba venues in Mumbai, Rangtaali Navratri 2024, is known for its grand setup and traditional Garba experience. It was curated by Yash Entertainment in association with Taramati Foundation in 2023 for the first time in Borivali West, this spot attracts thousands of Garba enthusiasts every year. The ambiance is authentic, and the traditional music sets the perfect tone for a night of non-stop dancing.

  • Location - Gen Arun Kumar Vaidya Ground, Mumbai

  • What to Expect - A large, energetic crowd and authentic Garba music

  • Tickets - 499 Onwards.

  • Date - 3 October to 12 October 2024

2. EPITOME x ITP Presents Falguni Pathak Live

EPITOME x ITP Presents Falguni Pathak Live
info_icon

If you’re looking for a more organized and family-friendly Garba night, SVP stadium in Worli is a great choice. The hall hosts an annual Dandiya night with live music and professional Garba instructors. The atmosphere is lively yet comfortable, making it suitable for families and beginners.

  • Location Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

  • What to Expect - A mix of traditional and contemporary Garba tunes, and a family-friendly environment

  • Tickets - 500 Onwards

  • Date - 13 October 2024 at 6:00 PM

3. Raasleela Navratri 2024

Raasleela Navratri 2024
info_icon

Raasleela Navratri in Radio Club, South Mumbai is famous for hosting some of the largest Dandiya and Garba events in Mumbai. With a spacious set up and professional stage, the experience here is nothing short of spectacular. Bollywood singers and DJs often perform at these events, adding a modern twist to the traditional Garba beats. Radio Club is one of the allied clubs that are found in Mumbai. It started in 1927 and has ever since expanded in the market and has been in the right direction.

  • Location - Radio Club, Gateway of India, Mumbai

  • What to Expect - A fusion of Bollywood and traditional music, celebrity performances

  • Tickets - 499 Onwards.

  • Date - 3 October to 11 October 2024

4. Rang Raas Navratri 2024 with Bhoomi Trivedi

Rang Raas Navratri 2024 with Bhoomi Trivedi
info_icon

For a more urban Garba experience, Rang Raas Navratri 2024 in Borivali West hosts vibrant Dandiya nights during Navratri. This event is ideal for those who want to combine fun with dancing. The lively environment, along with professional DJs and traditional decor, makes this spot a hit among young Mumbaikars.

  • Location - Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali West, Mumbai.

  • What to Expect - A youthful crowd, professional DJs, and fusion music

  • Tickets - 500 Onwards.

  • Date - 3 October - 12 October 2024

5. The Acres Club Dandiya Nite

The Acres Club Dandiya Nite
info_icon

The event here sticks to the roots of tradition, with live music and folk dances. It’s a must-visit for those looking to experience a more cultural and community-oriented Garba night.

  • Location - The Acres Club, Chembur, Mumbai.

  • What to Expect - A mix of age groups, traditional live music, and a community atmosphere and mouth licking food.

  • Tickets - 550 Onwards.

  • Date - 11 October 2024, 7:00 PM.

6. Navratri Nights at Rule 34

Navratri Nights at Rule 34
info_icon

Kandivali West’s Rule 34 hosts one of the most talked-about Dandiya nights in Mumbai. Known for its energetic atmosphere, the Garba nights here feature live bands and DJ performances. The combination of festive decor, foot-tapping music, yummy food and an electric crowd makes it one of the best spots for Garba lovers.

  • Location - Rule 34, Kandivali West, Mumbai.

  • What to Expect - Live bands, DJ performances, a trendy crowd

  • Tickets - 499 Onwards

  • Date - 3 October to 12 October 2024

7. Naidu Club Korakendra Navratri 2024

Naidu Club Korakendra Navratri 2024
info_icon

Kora Kendra Ground-1 in Borivali West offers a mix of traditional and modern Garba styles. The organizers focus on creating an inclusive environment where both seasoned dancers and beginners can have fun. With live orchestras and celebrity performances, the Garba nights here are always packed.

  • Location - Kora Kendra Ground-1, Borivali West, Mumbai

  • What to Expect - Traditional Garba with a modern twist, live orchestras

  • Tickets - 450 Onwards

  • Date - 3 October to 12 October 2024.

So, grab your Dandiya sticks, put on your best attire, and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Dandiya and Garba in Mumbai!

