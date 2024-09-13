7 Exciting Dandiya And Garba Night Events Happening In Mumbai

The city of dreams, Mumbai, comes alive in nine days of Navratri, making it a colorful cultural festival for the performers. Dandiya and Garba nights are part of this nine-day festival and the spirit of the festival can be felt from every nook and corner of this city as people in their colorful costumes dance to the throbbing beats of traditional music. For all those who love dancing the night away and for the many events ranging from large ones to more private ones, here is a list of the best places in Mumbai to go on Dandiya and Garba nights.