Darkness Uncovered: A Review Of 'Beneath The Veneer' By Shreya Sarkar

Beneath the Veneer by Shreya Sarkar
Published by Alcove Publishers, 2024
In suburban India, life unfolds with a quiet promise, where dreams find space to breathe amidst the steady rhythm of growth and comfort. However, beneath the surface of suburban India, quiet suffocation lingers, where promises fade, and aspirations are stifled by unseen struggles. A new novel by Shreya Sarkar, a policy analyst and journalist based in the US, is a beautiful exploration of suburban life’s dark underbelly.
Beneath the Veneer by Shreya Sarkar is a riveting tale that peels back the layers of a town cloaked in illusions, unravelling the lives of six women bound by shared trauma and unexpected friendship. Set in the seemingly idyllic Rangvihar, Sarkar deftly explores the price of starting over, luring the reader into a maze of secrets lurking beneath the surface. At first glance, Rangvihar is a sanctuary—a refuge for those seeking respite from the chaos of Delhi. But as Sarkar masterfully reveals, this sanctuary hides a heart of darkness. The town’s promises of safety and renewal quickly give way to something far more sinister when Falguni’s teenage daughter goes missing, setting off a chain of harrowing events.
The emotional depth Sarkar brings to her characters elevates Beneath the Veneer beyond a mere crime thriller. Each of the six women—Falguni, Kesri, Gunjan, Asha, Farzeen, and Rani—has a past that haunts them, shaping their reactions to the town’s unfolding horror. Sarkar portrays their trauma with raw honesty, allowing their vulnerabilities to resonate deeply. These women are not mere players in a dark drama; they are survivors, and their friendship becomes the fragile thread that holds them together as they navigate a treacherous world.
The novel doesn’t shy away from exploring the underbelly of human trafficking. Yet, Sarkar handles this theme with sensitivity, focusing not only on the horror but on the resilience of her protagonists. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they find themselves drawn into a larger conspiracy than they could have imagined. Sarkar excels at building tension, each disappearance and death ramping up the stakes, leaving both the characters and the readers on edge.
In a pivotal chapter of the novel, Shreya Sarkar weaves Kesri’s backstory with the fabric of her factory—both a physical refuge and a symbol of her resilience.
Much like Kesri herself, the factory is a sanctuary forged through relentless struggle. Sarkar captures how Kesri had to fight on multiple fronts, from societal prejudice to financial hardship, to build this space and protect it from collapse. It’s more than just a business; it’s a testament to her defiance and refusal to be defeated, embodying the spirit of survival that runs through the novel.
The book's pacing is impeccable, and as the story unfolds, the complexity of the narrative deepens. Sarkar’s ability to blend psychological drama with social commentary is commendable—her critique of urban escapism and the false promises of security speaks to deep-seated existential questions about the nature of society, making Beneath the Veneer a compelling thriller and a thought-provoking reflection on modern life. Yet, the relationship between these six women stands out the most. Their bond, born out of necessity and desperation, is the novel’s heartbeat. Sarkar gives each character room to breathe, grow, and confront their demons. Their journey from isolation to solidarity is as poignant as the mystery itself, and this emotional arc makes Beneath the Veneer unforgettable.
Shreya Sarkar’s prose is sharp, elegant, and unflinching. She crafts scenes of eerie calm with the same precision as moments of explosive tension, making Rangvihar feel seductive and menacing. The town becomes a character in itself—beautiful on the outside but rotting from within, much like the lives of its inhabitants.
In Beneath the Veneer, Sarkar reminds us that safety is often an illusion and that true strength comes not from the absence of danger but from the courage to face it head-on. This novel lingers, a haunting reflection on friendship, survival, and the darkness that can hide in plain sight. The beauty of Beneath the Veneer lies in its superbly simplistic language, a style that resonates deeply with readers.
Shreya Sarkar’s prose flows effortlessly, making the story's complex emotions and harrowing realities feel accessible without ever losing its emotional depth. Her words mirror the quiet strength of the women at the centre of the narrative—unadorned yet powerful, straightforward yet profoundly affecting. This simplicity allows the story to shine, engaging readers intimately and universally as if the characters’ voices speak directly to their hearts.
Beneath the Veneer by Shreya Sarkar is a piercing exploration of gendered vulnerability and resilience wrapped in a gripping narrative. At its heart, this novel is about women navigating a world that promises safety but delivers violence. Sarkar doesn’t merely tell their story—she paints a powerful portrait of sisterhood, where strength is drawn not from escape but from confronting the structures that oppress them. It’s a poignant reminder that, beneath every polished surface, the fight for survival and autonomy continues, often led by those who are least seen and heard.
About the author: Bilal Gani teaches Politics at Government Degree College, Beerwah.