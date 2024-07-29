Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Just like chillies make food tasty, a little sadness is also necessary in life and only then will the real value of happiness be known. Those who borrowed money from a relative may have to return it today at any cost. It is a great day when you will attract everyone's attention. You will have many things to choose from and you will have a problem choosing which one to choose first. Today, you are likely to meet someone who will touch your heart deeply. The work that you will volunteer for others to do will not only prove to be helpful but will also give you a positive self-image in your heart. This day is going to be different from your normal married life. You may get to see something special from your spouse. Today at night, you may go out of the house without telling anyone because there will be some confusion in your mind and you will not be able to find a solution to it.