Best known for her role in the hit television show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Samridhii Shukla has been turning heads. The actor wears many hats. One of which is that of a voice-over artist. Recently, she dubbed an important character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The news has left her fans ecstatic.
As reported by Telly Chakkar, Samridhii Shukla has lent her voice to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. She has dubbed for the character of Triptii Dimri in ‘Animal.’ The movie is currently available to watch on Netflix. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor dubbed for the OTT version. Ever since the news was made public, her fans have been congratulating her.
Reacting to this news, one fan wrote, “Long way to go!!!” A second fan commented, “Omg samriddhi working as VA even with the hectic shoot days recently she dubbed for animal movie my girl is so hardworking. I hope she shines more and more. #SamridhiiShukla.” A third fan said, “After ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Animal’? WOWWW.”
Earlier, Samridhii Shukla had made headlines when she revealed that she had dubbed for Alia Bhatt in the OTT version of ‘Brahmastra’. This news also surprised her fans. The actor has lent her voice to numerous projects. Some of them are – ‘Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna,’ ‘Little Singham,’ ‘Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal,’ and ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends.’
The actor has become an audience favourite for her performance as Abhira. Her chemistry with Shehzada Dhami is loved by the fans. Social media fan pages root for Abhira and Armaan’s character from the show. She joined the show a few months back but the audience is loving her performance.