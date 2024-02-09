As reported by Telly Chakkar, Samridhii Shukla has lent her voice to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. She has dubbed for the character of Triptii Dimri in ‘Animal.’ The movie is currently available to watch on Netflix. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor dubbed for the OTT version. Ever since the news was made public, her fans have been congratulating her.