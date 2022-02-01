Will These Bollywood Couples Get Hitched In 2022?

The year 2021 was a season of love and weddings for everyone from Bollywood stars to TV actors. It started with the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in January 2021 and ended with a bang with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lavish wedding in December. While several celebrities had the rites and rituals in grand family gatherings, others married away from the spotlight. In the entertainment industry, it was a 'wedding season.' Here is a list of Bollywood couples that may marry in 2022, according to reports.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The most loved and most papped duo of Bollywood have been dating since 2017 and there were rumours that they were supposed to tie the knot in 2021. Although reports from News18 suggest that Kapoor and Bhatt are all set to get married in December 2022 in Mumbai itself. In an interview in 2020, Kapoor had confirmed his relationship with Bhatt, speaking about marriage the actor had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to mark that goal very soon in my life.” On the professional front the couple will make their first silver screen appearance with their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha

They met on the set of their film Fukrey (2013), dated for a few years, and Fazal proposed to Chadha on her birthday in the Maldives in December 2019. Chadha and Fazal had planned to marry in April 2020, but the coronavirus epidemic forced them to postpone their preparations. According to Hindustan Times, the pair has set a date for their intimate wedding in March 2022. The actor had said, “We have been dying to do this (get married). It is pending. Earlier, there was the lockdown and this year the second wave… so the delay. Moreover, when things opened up, both of us had to wrap up pending shoots, so there was no time.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are among the most talked about celeb-couples of Bollywood. Recently Kapoor had to step in and put an end to their breakup rumours. The couple has been dating for more than three years. Recently according to reports astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted that the duo are likely to get married in 2022. Although there is still no confirmation from either of the actors.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be dating and were last seen together in ‘Shershaah’. The couple also celebrated the new year's eve together in Maldives. Recently reports surfaced online that the couple has introduced each other to their family members and will tie the knot in 2022. The rumoured couple is yet to make their relationship public and none of them have commented on their marriage rumours.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar started dating a few years ago and finally made their relationship official in 2018. According to recent reports the couple will tie the knot in February this year. "Farhan and Shibani have now decided to do a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat. But now the things are getting under control the couple has now thought to do it in a grand way by following all the protocols. The couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want to keep it extremely intimate," Bollywoodlife quoted a source.