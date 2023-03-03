Watch: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan Receive Warm Welcome At RRR’s Largest Screening In The US

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR was recently screened at The Theatre in Ace Hotel, Los Angeles in the US and this was supposedly the film's largest screening in the world. Welcoming the director along with MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and Senthil Kuma, the audience were seen giving thunderous applause as they appeared on stage after the screening.

The screening of the award-winning Telugu film saw 1,647 fans in attendance. The videos and pictures of the screening were shared on the official Twitter handles of Beyond Fest. The caption read, “Absolute chaos as Team RRRMovie took the stage in front of 1600 [email protected] @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and @AlwaysRamCharan brought the house down. #RRRForOscars.”

The WORLDS LARGEST screening of #RRR !!!

1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the ACE HOTEL!

Brace yourselves!! 🔥🔥🔥@VarianceFilms @PotentateFilms @BeyondFest @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/Pznz5R9N09 — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 2, 2023

SS Rajamouli and the rest of the team greeted the audience with folded hands as they took in the positive response from the audience. This was followed by a Q & A session with the audience

SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya also shared pictures and wrote, “The WORLDS LARGEST screening of #RRR!!! 1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the ACE HOTEL! Brace yourselves!!.”

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming Oscars. The Golden Globe-winning song is composed by MM Keeravani and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. The song, picturised on the film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform at Oscars 2023.