Watch: Pakistani Actor Hania Amir Grooves To RRR’s Song Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, has been nominated for the Oscars in the Best Music (original song) category. The ceremony will take place on March 12

A Still From RRRs Song Naatu Naatu
A Still From RRRs Song Naatu Naatu Instagram

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:20 am

SS Rajamouli's Film 'RRR' has got international recognition especially its song 'Naatu Naatu' which has got awards at International award functions. Now In a viral video, Pakistani actor Hania Amir is seen dancing energetically on the song. Hania is seen doing the hook-step of the song effortlessly, even though she is wearing a sharara.

Hania danced her heart out at producer Umer Mukhtar’s wedding and even though there were other performances on tracks such as Nach Di Kudi, Malhari and Ishq Tera Tadpave, Hania’s energetic performance on Naatu Naatu stole the show.

Now, social media users have started appreciating the actor to perform a dance in heavily embroidered sharara. A user commented, “Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well”, while another one commented, “awesome”.

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, has been nominated for the Oscars in the Best Music (original song) category. The ceremony will take place on March 12. The song has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith and has been creating a lot of buzz globally with its energetic dance steps. The song has been picturised on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Prem had shared how both the actors have very different styles of dancing and he had to come up with steps on which both of them could sync.

Prem said, “They are both good dancers but the difficult thing was their style. They both had to do be synchronised and I didn’t know how to do that. We developed it all from zero. They have to match and that means that I have to give something new, which is perfect for both of them. I can’t give steps which only Charan sir would dance to and Tarak sir won’t.”

