Kartik Aaryan always takes to his social media to share snippets from his life which also involves his pet. The actor recently shared a birthday wish for his pet dog, Katori. Fans are in awe of his adorable post.
Watch: Kartik Aaryan Shares A Heartwarming Video With Pet Katori On Her Birthday, Pens A Sweet Note
Kartik Aaryan's pet, Katori, turned a year older. On her birthday, the actor penned a sweet note and shared a video with her.
Kartik Aaryan’s pet dog, Katori, turned a year older. The actor took to his Instagram to share an adorable wish for his pet. He shared a cute video of him playing with Katori and thanked his pet for making his life more playful. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my bundle of joy Thank you for coming into my life and making it more playful, joyful and happening. Can’t imagine my life without you @katoriaaryan.”
He also tagged the Instagram account of Katori where he shares pictures of him with his pet. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is playing with his pet. He is also cuddling and kissing his dog and the dog reciprocates his affection.
Take a look at the wholesome video of Kartik Aaryan and Katori here. The post has fetched over 271K likes.
Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATORI!! U ALWAYS MAKE US SMILE THROUGH YOUR VIDEOS.” A second fan said, “ahhh this is so cute!!! I’m crying! happy birthday katori!” A third fan commented, “This is so cute happy birthday cutiepieeee.” In an earlier interview with Good Times, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he wants a partner who loves him like Katori. He said, “Jitna unconditional love mujhe Katori deti hai, utna love woh de. Woh kahin nahi milega. That’s the problem.”
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kiara Advani. The actor is currently filming for ‘Chandu Champion.’ He has apparently undergone a physical transformation for his role in this film.