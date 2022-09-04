Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Praises Javed Akhtar: He May Be A Communist But It Doesn't Matter

The director was speaking about how distant the filmmakers and writers have become from the real issues of India when he praised the work of Javed Akhtar.

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 9:29 am

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who shot to fame with his hit movie 'The Kashmir Files' , has shared praise for famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar. The director was speaking about how distant the filmmakers and writers have become from the real issues of India when he praised the work of Javed Akhtar.

During a live chat with The Cārvāka Podcast on Friday, Vivek spoke about how Javed stayed true to the Hindi language in 'Lagaan'. “Even a man like Javed Akhtar, the bhajans he wrote for Lagaan were pure Hindi. ‘Madhuban mein Radha..’ there is not a single Urdu word in it. Because these were well-read, intelligent people who were tied to the roots of India. He may be a communist, he may fight against the right-wing, it doesn't matter,” he said.

He also praised his films and the characters of angry young men fighting a corrupt system. “All of Javed Akhtar's heroes, all of them were either a labourer's son, a teacher's son and he would fight a dacoit or a mill owner or a zamindar. He would fight a corrupt police inspector or corrupt MLA. In which movie of recent times would you find MLAs, MPs, Police inspectors, IAS officers as the villains? It's as if India has no issues at all. The only issues are whether you are sleeping with this person or that person. That's where they have brought Bollywood," he said.

Javed Akhtar has written songs for hundreds of movies including 'Border'.

