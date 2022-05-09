Vivek Agnihotri Mocks Akshay Kumar's Appreciation For 'The Kashmir Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed actor Akshay Kumar for applauding his recent hit ‘The Kashmir Files’, calling his reaction false and contrived. Agnihotri questioned VJ Raunac's assertion that his film was well received by Bollywood actors while speaking with him during an interaction.

When Agnihotri asked him to name the celebrities, Raunac replied, "Akshay Kumar". Agnihotri then said, "Woh toh...ab majboori mein kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge... ki The Kashmir Files chali... aapki film nahi chali... aur woh chal gayi. Kya bol sakte hai? Woh toh hum ek funtion mein the Bhopal mein.. toh bolna pad gaya. Peeche koi nahi bolta (He had to say it as there were over a 100 people standing in front questioning him about how his film didn't do well and The Kashmir Files did well)," Agnihotri added, implying that Kumar's remark was just restricted to the stage, according to a report by DNA.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar's most recent film, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, came out a week after ‘The Kashmir Files’ and bombed at the box-office. Then, at a function, Kumar and Agnihotri met, and Kumar said his feelings about Agnihotri's film. He described the film as a "wave" in the country. "Vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bhaut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rkha hai, vivek ji ne film banakar humaare desh ke bh Ye film ek aisi wave banke aayi hum sab ko jhanjodkar rakh dia. Vo alag baat hai ki meri image ko bhi dubo diya (Agnihotri has made a film that has become a wave across the country. Its a different fact that the movie also ate up my movie's collections)," Kumar added.

"Thanks, Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for ‘#TheKashmirFiles’ (sic),” director Vivek Agnihotri had said after seeing the video.

Kumar has already tweeted to compliment Anupam Kher on his performance. "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in ‘#TheKashmirFiles’ @AnupamPKher amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe (sic)."

‘The Kashmir Files’ will be available on ZEE5 from May 13.