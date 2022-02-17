Vivek Agnihotri Gets Threat Calls To Stop 'The Kashmir Files' From Releasing

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files' featuring actors Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher. According to the latest reports, Agnihotri is receiving threat calls in order to put a stay on the film from releasing in India.

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, the poster of the film was featured at the Times Square tower in The Big Apple in the US. The film is based on a true story and it narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s due to the Kashmir insurgency.

According to an Etimes TV report, 'The Kashmir Files' has been screened more than 30 times in the United States. However, the film will be released in Indian theatres next month. Vivek Agnihotri has been receiving threats to halt the film's release in India in the days prior to its release. This isn't the first time the filmmaker has gotten a call like this. Vivek Agnihotri had previously received threats to stop the screening in the United States, but he had ignored them. This time, he's getting phone calls asking him to halt the release in India. An insider was quoted by ETimes as saying, "But now suddenly the frequency of threat calls and messages has been increased, many of the calls were to stop the release of the film in India else he would lose his life.”

The film was originally set to debut on January 26, 2022, on Republic Day, but was postponed owing to the Omicron variant spread. It will now be released on March 11, 2022, and will also star actors Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.