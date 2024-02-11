Visually-Impaired 'Indian Idol' Contestant Menuka Poudel To Sing For 'Karmaa Meets Kismet'

Sharing her experience singing the song, Menuka said: “I am deeply moved by the love and blessings that seem to have paved this beautiful path for me. Being a part of this enriching movie has been an immense blessing, and its story has profoundly inspired me. This romantic Sufi song is a masterpiece that goes straight to the heart, reminding us of love in its purest form.”

She further added: “Working with Aran Sir and writer-director Geetanjalli Didi was a phenomenal learning experience. The warmth I felt during the recording session created such a comfortable space that I could pour my heart into the song without reservations. I was completely immersed in the emotion of pure, unconditional love.”